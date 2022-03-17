Tata Motors has been making Strides in Developing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology in India

Bengaluru, March 16, 2022: Amidst an earnest global movement towards shifting to cleaner fuels and alternative energy sources, nations across the world have committed themselves to reach the net-zero emissions goal in the next few decades. The Government of India too has set an ambitious target of reducing the emissions intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030. Against this backdrop, hydrogen fuel cell technology is emerging as a promising alternative for replacing fossil fuels. With industries and sectors across the country now making strides to deploy hydrogen as a source of energy in the automobile sector, Tata Motors has taken significant steps & has been leading in the development of Hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Key Highlights:

Tata Motors had been working on a fuel cell technology demonstrator vehicle project, conceptualised in association with the Government of India as part of the Technology Development and Demonstration Program (TDDP). Collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) during its development for system integration, testing, and certification.

A dedicated lab for this technology has been instituted by Tata Motors in Pune. Prior to this, the lab was in Bengaluru where the company collaborated with ISRO and the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) to work on the technology.

Showcased India’s first Fuel Cell Powered Bus at various prominent public forums like the Auto Expo.

Tata Motors has also developed its hydrogen handling and onboard storage capability, along with the associated safety system. This has been done through meticulous design, integration, simulations, testing, and multiple prototypes of this program have undergone various evaluations across the country.

It has built a dedicated hydrogen dispensing station and test track at Sanand to test fuel cell buses.

In June 2021, the company was awarded a tender for the supply of 15 Hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses from the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). This tender includes a commitment to deliver within 144 weeks from the date of signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).