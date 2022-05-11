Tata Motors introduces the new Nexon EV MAX at INR 17.74 lakh

Bengaluru, May 11, 2022: Committed to the rapid electrification of mobility in India, Tata Motors today launched an extension to India’s bestselling EV in the personal mobility segment, the new Nexon EV MAX, at an attractive starting price of INR 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom All India). With this launch, Tata Motors is taking the lead to enhance the appeal of EVs and expand the market with a new offering for customers who are looking for longer intercity travel.

The new Nexon EV MAX is powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 exciting colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual-tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an anxiety-free ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

Taking the charging experience to the Max level, the Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. Making it an irresistible proposition, the Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

Trims Charger Options Ex-Showroom (All-India) I Prices In Lakh Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 3.3 kW 17,74,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 18,24,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 3.3 kW 18,74,000 Nexon EV MAX XZ+ Lux 7.2 kW AC Fast Charger 19,24,000

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We at Tata Motors are committed to the rapid electrification of mobility in the country, and are humbled by the overwhelming response that we are receiving from our customers. Keeping customer centricity at the core and dedicated to bringing in newer products at regular and quick intervals, we are elated to launch the new Nexon EV MAX – an SUV that offers all EV users MAX freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long distance travel. This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience.”

Adding to above, Mr. Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line & Operations, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, the Nexon EV Max is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. It offers significantly enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly MAX experience to our customers. With more than 30 new features in the Nexon EV MAX and 3 mainstream EV offerings for personal segment buyers, Tata Motors is set on an ever evolving journey to bring performance and technology to the fore and encouraging the Indian customer to #EvolvetoElectric!”

Experience MAX at its best:

The striking exterior of the Nexon EV MAX has been complemented with significantly modernized interiors to match the progressing preferences of the discerning customers. The central console has undergone a significant revamp and gets a new uncluttered and clean design, it features a Jewelled Control Knob with active mode display, all new Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.

Nexon EV Max features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. This will help in attaining deeper drive analytics and diagnostics. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

With Nexon EV MAX, Tata Motors is introducing a Multi-Mode Regen feature which will help customers to easily adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. Customers can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single pedal driving. The Company has also added an intuitive feature – auto brake lamps which gets activated once a certain level of regen is achieved, this helps to alert fellow motorists.

The Nexon MAX comprises of enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes. Making it a complete package, the promise of reliability and durability of Ziptron continues on Nexon EV Max with its battery and motor pack being IP67 rated for a weather-proof and worry-proof performance. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is 8 years or 160,000 km, offering complete peace of mind.

Since its entry into the personal EV space in 2020, Tata Motors has been the pioneer in the EV segment with more than 25,000 EVs on the Indian road, out of which over 19,000 are Nexon EVs. Additionally, our unique approach to leverage the synergies of Tata Group companies to provide EV solutions has led us to develop the holistic Electric Vehicle Ecosystem – the Tata UniEVerse. Furthermore, with an overall commanding market share of 87% (FY’22), the new Tata Nexon EV MAX promises to carry forward the legacy and strengthen its position in the EV space.

To know more, call your nearest dealership or visit https://nexonev.tatamotors.com