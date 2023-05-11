Tata Motors introduces the new Nexon EV MAX in Nepal

Bengaluru, 11th May 2023: Committed to the rapid electrification of mobility, Tata Motors launched an extension to its bestselling EV in the personal mobility segment, the new Nexon EV MAX, at an attractive starting price of NPR 46.49 lakh for 7.2 kW charging option in Nepal. With this launch, Tata Motors is taking the lead to enhance the appeal of EVs and expand the market with a new offering for customers who are looking for longer intercity travel.

The new Nexon EV MAX powered by the high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology will come in 3 exciting colors– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. Dual-tone body color will be offered as a standard.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV MAX offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an anxiety-free ARAI-certified range of 453 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV MAX produces 100 kW of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at the push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

Taking the charging experience to the max level, the Nexon EV MAX will be available with options of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at the workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. Making it an irresistible proposition, the Nexon EV MAX will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has ushered in the EV revolution in Nepal, which has received overwhelming enthusiasm from customers for our portfolio of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. In an attempt to enhance the EV experience further and expand our portfolio here, we are extremely delighted to introduce the Nexon EV MAX in Nepal. The Nexon EV MAX is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique driving and weather conditions. This electric SUV offers an uncompromised driving experience by offering the best-in-class range, comfort, and a long list of intuitive features. The Nepal market has been a strong advocate for EVs, and this is evident from our growing EV sales here. The positive customer response to our EV portfolio inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are certain that the Nexon EV MAX will further elevate the EV experience of customers in Nepal and help us in accelerating our growth momentum here” Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Companies, said, “The Nexon EV MAX is an exciting product proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. This product has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among our customers. We are excited to be a part of this exciting journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated Tata Motors’ products to our customers in Nepal.”

Experience MAX at its best:

The striking exterior of the Nexon EV MAX has been complemented with significantly modernized interiors to match the progressing preferences of discerning customers. The central console has undergone a significant revamp and gets a new uncluttered and clean design, it features a Jewelled Control Knob with active mode display, a new Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control. Nexon EV MAX features 3 driving modes – eco, city, and sport.

With Nexon EV MAX, Tata Motors is introducing a Multi-Mode Regen feature which will help customers to easily adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. Customers can choose between 4 regen levels based on the driving conditions: Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single-pedal driving. The Company has also added an intuitive feature – auto brake lamps which gets activated once a certain level of regen is achieved, this helps to alert fellow motorists.

The Nexon MAX comprises of enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold, and all 4-Disc brakes. Making it a complete package, the promise of reliability and durability of Ziptron continues on Nexon EV MAX with its battery and motor pack being IP67 rated for a weather-proof and worry-proof performance. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV MAX is 8 years or 160,000 km, offering complete peace of mind.

To know more, call your nearest dealership or visit https://nexonev.tatamotors.com