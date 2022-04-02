Tata Motors launches the All New Tigor EV Sedan with Ziptron technology in Nepal

Bengaluru, 2nd April 2022: Tata Motors, in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., is all set to excite the electric vehicle market in Nepal with the launch of the Tigor EV. Starting today, the Tigor EV deliveries will commence across the country. Following in the footsteps of its ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) sibling, the Tigor EV has also been lauded by GNCAP with a 4-star rating for adult (12.00 points out of 17.00) and child (37.24 points out of 49.00) occupant protection. Set to scale new heights in the dynamic world of electric mobility, the Tigor EV features Tata Motors’ proprietary high voltage EV architecture, Ziptron, and is built on the three strong pillars of Technology, Comfort, and Safety. The vehicles are now on display at showrooms and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

Price chart (Ex-showroom):

Tigor EV XE

NPR 29.99 Lakhs

Tigor EV XM

NPR 31.49 Lakhs

Tigor EV XZ+

NPR 32.99 Lakhs

Speaking on the launch of the Tigor EV in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, “EVs are fast gaining popularity on the back of rising comfort of customers, as the barriers to adoption are being overcome and due to growing preference for environmentally friendly solutions. This has been spearheaded by our very own Nexon EV, which today is the most popular EV in the market. The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology. The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmental-friendly commute, making it an irresistible choice for the buyers to #EvolveToElectric.” Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “With the introduction of the new Tigor EV sedan, after the overwhelming response to the Nexon EV, marks another milestone with our partnership with Tata Motors. The new Tigor EV is engineered to rule the roads with the best given value proposition and experience an unparalleled performance. Tigor EV Sedan is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Nepalese customers while also promoting hassle-free EV adoption. We are excited to be a part of this electrifying journey and will continue bringing the best of the products to our customers in Nepal.”

Providing an optimal range, the new Tigor EV has an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions), making it more desirable for the personal commute. Armed with stunning design, class-leading safety coupled with comfort and thrilling performance, the Tigor EV delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP 67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.

Tata Motors is offering the new Tigor EV in three variants: XE, XM, XZ+ (XZ+ Dual Tone option available), which come with 8 years and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty for the EV owners. Moreover, it also delivers superior driving dynamics and balanced suspension for sharper handling. Other features include electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a smart key with a push-button start, a portable charging cable, etc.

The Impact-Resistant Battery Pack casing of Tigor EV complies with AIS – 048 standard for nail penetration at the cell Level. Based on a proven platform with Rear Crash suited structure, the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point. In addition to a silent cabin, spacious interiors with ample headroom and legroom for comfortable seating, the Tigor EV comes packed with technology across its powertrain, infotainment & charging, all while promising a comfortable, and smooth drive. Tata Tigor EV is a nimble offering with powerful underpinnings and gives one the benefits of an EV at an accessible price.

To know more about the Tigor EV, customers can visit https://cars.tatamotors.com.np/cars/tigor-ev.php or visit their nearest dealership.