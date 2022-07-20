Tata Motors launches the all-new Winger BS6 range in Nepal

Bengaluru, 20th July, 2022: Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, launched the all-new range of the Tata Winger BS6, in association with its sole authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd, in Nepal. Built on ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy, the Tata Winger BS6 has a comprehensive range of applications that include cargo, school, staff and tours & travel. The multi-utility van meets the evolving needs of the new-age and informed customers who seek performance, profit and comfort with style. Sipradi Trading Pvt Ltd will support the sales and service through their countrywide network.

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, Vice President, International Business & Strategy, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted that Tata Motors’ diverse and robust range of commercial vehicles have been well received by the people of Nepal. Tata Winger BS6 is an ideal vehicle for customers who seek profitability and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). We remain certain of the dedication and zeal with which Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. will commence the sales and services for the all-new Winger BS6, in continuation of the support they have extended for many decades. We believe that the Tata Winger will provide its customers a best-in-class experience, building on Tata Motors’ legacy of providing highly efficient and reliable products that ensure utmost customer satisfaction and profit.” Expressing confidence, Mr. Siddhartha SJB Rana, Executive Chairman, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a reputed brand in Nepal, our priority has always been to bring world-class products and provide best-in-class customer service. Our partnership with Tata Motors has resulted in successfully delivering a range of excellent vehicles in the market in the past few decades. With the launch of the all-new Tata Winger, we continue our commitment to provide our customers the vehicles that offer the best performance, affordability and high efficiency. The Tata Winger is an apt multi-utility vehicle with a lot of potential within the market in Nepal, and we are confident that it will be highly appreciated by the Nepalese citizens.”

The all-new Tata Winger BS6 is powered by the 2.2-litre DiCOR engine with improved torque and better fuel economy. It also offers an ECO switch and Gear Shift Advisor that helps in increasing the fuel efficiency. The Winger’s best-in-class gradeability of 25.8% helps in easy manoeuvring on steep inclines and flyovers. Additionally, the Winger’s independent front suspension with anti-roll bars and hydraulic shock absorbers assure a smooth ride, as does its monocoque body design, which guarantees car-like driving dynamics and low levels of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

The Winger School is equipped with an efficient braking system with ABS to ensure a secure ride. The vehicle is also comes with FDSS (Fire Detection and Suppression System) and powerful fog lamps, which offer excellent visibility. The Winger School’s modern features ensure a safe and comfortable ride for the children. The Winger Cargo is geared for contemporary, urban consumers who want high performance with best-in-segment aesthetics. It is the perfect solution for important captive-based applications that demand speed, safety, comfort and convenience in addition to the safe delivery of cargo. It offers a high payload capacity of 1680 kg and large cargo loading area of 3240x1640x1900 mm.