Tata Motors Signs an MoU with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited to Deploy Tigor EVs in NewDelhi

Accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation for the masses, Tata Motors today announced a partnership with Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi. Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, an EV based taxi service co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, will deploy the Tigor EVs on its app-based platform EVERA, which will serve in Delhi/NCR, reinforcing its commitment to service clients while enhancing sustainability. The first batch of over 160 Tigor EVs is expected to hit the road by Jan’20.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Prakriti E-Mobility Solutions is a valuable partner on our path of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. We are confident that Tigor EVs will be a stellar addition to their company’s offerings as it aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. The induction of Tigor EVs will not only help the company achieve their business goals but also accomplish their objective of offering eco-friendly mobility solutions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited said, “Keeping in line with our commitment to offer ecofriendly mobility solutions, we are excited to begin offering Tigor EVs to Delhities and are very proud to partner with Tata Motors in this journey. We strongly believe in the inherent benefits of zero emission and lower operating costs of EVs will be the ultimate game-changer for commuting in the city. We plan to deploy 500 Tigor EVs in New Delhi and bring EV solutions closer to our customers.”

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving electric mobility in the country. The company’s latest addition of Tigor EV comes with a range of 213 kms, certified by ARAI, offers an enhanced driving range, low cost of ownership, connectivity, comfort of a sedan and zero emissions.