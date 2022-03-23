Tata Motors to increase prices of its commercial vehicles from 1st April 2022

Bengaluru, 23rd March 2022: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. An increase in price in the range of 2-2.5%, will come into effect from 1st April 2022 across the range, depending upon individual model and variant.

The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials, has incited this price hike of commercial vehicles. While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimized price hike.