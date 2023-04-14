Tata Motors to increase prices of its passenger vehicles, effective May 1st, 2023

April 14, 2023, Bengaluru: Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer today announced that it will marginally increase price of its passenger vehicles from May 1, 2023. The weighted average increase will be 0.6%, depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs on account of regulatory changes & rise in overall input costs and is hence compelled to pass on some proportion through this hike.

