Tata Mumbai Marathon 2021 rescheduled from 30th May

Mumbai, 18th April 2021: Procam International today announced that the 17th Edition of the World Athletics Elite Label Road Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2021 edition, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, 30 May 2021, will need to be rescheduled. The new date will be announced in due course after consultations with the Government of Maharashtra and relevant athletic bodies.

Commenting on the rescheduling, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD., Procam International said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has a special place in our hearts, and we thank everyone for making this iconic event a sporting phenomenon. As we navigate these challenging times, we want you to know that we are leaving no stone unturned to make the marathon possible this year. The Government of Maharashtra and our partners have been extremely supportive to ensure, that we have the best possible option, keeping in mind the safety and security for all involved.”

He added, “By shifting our focus to a new date, we will continue to work closely with the state, national and international athletic bodies to identify a suitable date for the event, which is conducive to the safe conduct of the event for all stakeholders.”

All related details such as registration date, race course, and the events around the race will follow suit once the rescheduled date is announced.

The year 2020 has been challenging for us all. But with the support of our partners and the running community, the team continues to remain motivated and committed to deliver the 2021 edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, in its truest sense.

Further details about the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2021, a World Athletics Road Race Elite Label, will be available on the website of the event: tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in