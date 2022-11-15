Tata Power aids ‘Green Tourism’ at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan; Installs EV Charging points at The Tigress Resort

National, 15th November 2022: In order to encourage green mobility at tourism sites, Tata Power, one of India’s largest of EV charging solutions providers, has installed Tata Power EZ Charging points at The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore in Rajasthan.

Ranthambore National Park is famous for its large population of Royal Bengal Tigers and visited by a large number of tourists and nature enthusiasts all-round the year. The collaboration aligns with Tata Power’s commitment to make sustainable mobility mainstream.

The EV Charging points will encourage tourists to travel by electric vehicles, thus promoting the adoption of green mobility alternatives. This will reduce the environmental impact of petrol and diesel-run vehicles at the country’s ecological tourist spots.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Tata Power spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore to promote clean mobility at tourist sites. Nature and wildlife lovers can now use our EZ Charging points at the Resort and we look forward to them visiting the Ranthambore National Park in Electric Vehicles. This collaboration is one of many steps we are taking towards making sustainable mobility attainable across the nation.”

Tata Power has previously also collaborated with amã Stay & Trails – an IHCL venture, to set up EV Charging points across its 11 destinations to promote green tourism across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Surendra Dhabai, Vice President – The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore said, “We are delighted to partner with Tata Power EZ Charge to promote green mobility and encourage EV adoption among tourists. The Tigress Resort, Ranthambore concurs wholeheartedly with the national vision for sustainable mobility. We are looking forward to creating a more elaborate EV infrastructure in our premises to further protect our green heritage and promote a sustainable co-existence between nature and nature lovers.”

Tata Power is one of India’s largest EV charging solutions providers, with over 3000 public and semi-public EV chargers in nearly 300 cities. The charging infrastructure is a mix of public charging, captive charging, home charging, workplace charging, and ultra-rapid chargers up to 240 kW for buses. Tata Power also has an expansive EV Charging network of over 450+ charging points across 350 national highways expanding across major national highways in the country. The points are available across all standards and are compatible with all-electric cars. Tata Power has also set up over 200 electric bus charging points installed across India.