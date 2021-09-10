Tata Power-DDL bags CII ‘Energy Efficient Unit’ Award

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a pioneering power utility supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi bagged the prestigious ‘Energy Efficient Unit’ Award for its outstanding achievements in Energy Efficiency at the 22nd National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management organized by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The award was presented during a ceremony conducted virtually on the ‘Excellence in Energy Management’ Convention 2021.

The platform recognizes the organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the area of energy efficiency and showcases their efforts and achievements. The objective of this award is to encourage organizations to rapidly accelerate the pace of stakeholder-oriented improvement process. Tata Power-DDL has been acknowledged and appreciated for its incredible contribution towards promoting energy efficiency among customers and empowering them to monitor and control consumption through the Smart Energy Portal.

The company has been a forerunner in energy management practices among DISCOMs and it is not only ISO 50001:2018 certified but has been promoting demand side management among its customers since 2014-15. It has distributed over 1 million LED bulbs at discounted rates among customers so far.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, Chief Commercial & Social Innovation Group, Tata Power-DDL said, “We are extremely delighted to have received this award from Confederation of Indian Industry. This award is a reflection of our ongoing efforts towards sustainable development and climate action. And, such recognition only encourages us to adopt more innovative practices to reduce our carbon footprint, while still delivering sustainable solutions to our customers.”

CII had received over 400 online applications in different categories from 9 sectors. The winners were chosen on strict parameters by a panel of eminent judges.