Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited opens a Vocational Training cum Tutorial Centre for aspiring youth residing in Daryapur Kalan Village, Bawana

22 December 2022: With an aim to enhance upskilling and boost employment opportunities for the underprivileged youth, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) inaugurated a Vocational Training cum Tutorial Centre at Daryapur Kalan Village- Bawana. The centre was inaugurated by Shri Jai Bhagwan Upkar, Hon’ble MLA- Bawana, and Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.

The Vocational Training centre will cater to more than 650 students annually, including youth and children from Daryapur village. Aspiring individuals will be provided with vocational training, upskilling courses which includes stitching, computer knowledge, and beautician training. The newly built centre is disabled-friendly and will be run in association with Viklang Sahara Samiti Delhi. The training program is being taken up to ensure high placement prospects are being provided to the beneficiaries, encouraging them to start their own ventures.

As today’s youth need to get ready for industry-relevant competencies and secure a better livelihood, the courses under the Vocational Training program are selected as per need assessment surveys carried out by our NGO partners. These centres aim to provide a platform to the less privileged youth and to support them in learning the desired skill sets which will make them employable and empower them to earn their living.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said, “Tata Power-DDL believes in the overall socio-economic development of the underprivileged sections of the society. With this new Vocational Training centre, we plan to expand the reach of our literacy and vocational training programs for the youth, who are the torchbearers of a bright future of our country.”

This is the second vocational training centre inaugurated by the company in the village area. The first VT Centre in this area was inaugurated earlier this year in Jaunti Village, Bawana.

These centres are a part of the ‘Unnati’ program under the Social Impact Initiative -‘Saathi’ and caters to around 220+ JJ clusters in its licensed area. 20 such vocational training centres have been setup by the company so far and have trained more than 10,000 youth till date. These programs are a small step towards the ‘Skill India Program’ which aims to equip the youth with industry-relevant competencies that will help them in securing a better livelihood.

Pic source: Brand Communication