Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited wins Innovation with Impact Award at Indian Chamber of Commerce’s India Energy Summit for ‘Quality of Service and Customer Empowerment’

December 2022 New Delhi: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power distribution company serving a populace of 7 million in the national capital, has been conferred with the 10th Innovation with Impact Award in the ‘Quality of Service and Customer Empowerment’ category. The Award ceremony was a part of the 16th India Energy Summit organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi.

Tata Power-DDL has been honored with the prestigious award for its system efficiency and outstanding contributions to its commitment toward its consumers. The award assesses the performance of distribution utilities on parameters relating to the quality of services being delivered to the end consumers. Over the years the company has incorporated innovative technology in the field of power distribution and provided the best quality services to its consumers with high efficiency.

The 16th India Energy Summit witnessed the participation of 29 discoms across the country. The winners were evaluated by eminent jury members which included bureaucrats and regulators. Tata Power-DDL has achieved excellence on the administrative and operational front with its consumer-first approach in providing the highest standards of services with state-of-the-art technology integration for seamless customer experience.

Organized by ICC, the summit has succeeded in achieving the recognition of being one of India’s most comprehensive and well-acclaimed energy events. The summit provided a platform for the energy industry to explore different opportunities for collaborative growth.