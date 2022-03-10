Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro to deploy EV charging points in Gurugram

Delhi, 10th March 2022: Tata Power, one of India’s leading electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, has collaborated with Enviro – the facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana. The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram. These chargers will be made available as Public Charging Stations and Semi-Public based on the nature of the premises. As a result, commuters can have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in NC National Capital Region (NCR).

On this occasion, Mr Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV – Tata Power said “ Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption.”



“Latest estimate shows a need of more than 400000 EV charging stations in the country, by 2026. We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this pre-empts the customer’s ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice“.

Mr Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro.

Tata Power has been rapidly setting up EV charging infrastructure across the country, helping India adopt environment-friendly mobility. The company already has a partnership with Apollo Tyres, HPCL, TVS Motors, amã Stays & Trails, Lodha Group, and others to set up and enhance the EV charging infrastructure. The company has deployed over 1300 EV charging points across different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience.

This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for EV customers across Offices, Malls, Hotels, Retail Outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

Enviro has been a pioneer in Delhi – NCR ever since 2019, with the concept of E-Scooters and E-Rickshaws as a means of last-mile connectivity for the residential and commercial sites managed by the group.