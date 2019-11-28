Tata Projects achieves tunnel breakthrough at Dharavi, on Mumbai Metro Line 3 alignment

TATA Projects Limited , one of India’s fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that its joint venture (CEC-ITD CEM-TPL) has achieved tunnel breakthrough at Dharavi, on Mumbai Metro 3 (Underground) alignment. The company’s tunnel boring machine (TBM) – Krishna-1 completed tunnelling through 589.4m from Nayanagar to Dharavi and installed 421 rings thereby achieving Mumbai Metro Line Three’s 23rd tunnel breakthrough.

With this tunnel breakthrough, the Tata Projects joint venture has completed approximately 8.2km tunnelling – both upline & downline combined – from the total of 10.9km in Package 4 of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Speaking about the entire Mumbai Metro Line 3 journey, Ms Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director – Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said, “First tunnel breakthrough of Mumbai Metro 3 happened on 24th September 2018 & 23rd tunnel breakthrough happened on 21st Nov 2019. In between on 31st January 2019 a twin tunnel breakthrough was also achieved. This wonderful journey of 17th TBMs has produced 38 kms of metro tunnels so far.”

Mr Rahul Shah, Chief Operating Officer (Urban Infra) – Tata Projects Ltd said, “We are happy to have achieved this important milestone in the journey towards providing Mumbai – a world-class transportation facility such as the upcoming metro rail line. This is a remarkable achievement since it has been attained through usage of top-notch technologies and modern construction practices with utmost focus on safety and quality.”