Tata Starbucks Strengthens its presence in India – Enters Gujarat with 5 new stores in Ahmedabad and Surat

Tata Starbucks Private Limited today announced its entry into Gujarat with the opening of five new stores across two cities. India continues to be one of Starbucks fastest growing markets and with the expansion into Ahmedabad and Surat, Starbucks as of today has presence in 10 cities across the country. Ahmedabad and Surat will be home to the new Starbucks stores and will welcome customers from 8thAugust, 2019 onwards.

“Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India, and we are honored to celebrate our seventh year in India by entering into Gujarat – a brand new market for us. Arriving into two new cities in the same year, we are excited to expand our footprint in India and continue to delight our customers with the unique offerings and the unparalleled Starbucks experience”, said Navin Gurnaney, ceo, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. “A very important aspect of this experience are each and every one of our 2,000Indian partners, who are a large part of our global family. Through their dedication and passion, they have created a strong foundation for Starbucks as we expand to new cities across India year after year”, he added.

The Starbucks flagship store in Ahmedabad, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, is located at Prahlad Nagar, an area well known as the art and cultural hub of Ahmedabad. Coffee is presented at center stage where baristas create handcrafted beverages and engage customers on an experiential coffee journey. The other two Starbucks stores in the city are located at Ahmedabad One Mall and Uniza providing the perfect Third Place experience to busy shoppers and local residents. The stores are designed embracing and celebrating the rich culture of Ahmedabad, reflecting local textile work. Lippan Kaam, a form of traditional mirror artwork is on display at the Prahlad Nagar store, while modern-yet-sophisticated Brass Cutwork is one of the design elements that can be appreciated at the Uniza store.

The stores in Surat have been designed to reflect the rich historical architecture of the city, while presenting a deep coffee passion. The store ambience is inspired by the places of gathering in Gujarat, exhibiting organic forms in brass, hammered with ancient techniques and a suspended tapestry screen giving the store a warm and rustic vibe. The Saigon store is adorned with Rogan Painting, the art of embellishing surfaces through hand painted techniques. The design of the International Business Centre store showcases exploration of light and shadow, reflection and luminosity, colours and textures inspired by Surat’s vibrant textile history and diamond industry.

The store will offer customers a wide range of Starbucks offerings, including the Starbucks® signature espresso-based beverages like Cappuccinos, Americanos, Lattes, and an extensive all new food menu comprising of Indian and International favorites. The stores will serve Starbucks® Nitro Cold Brew, the latest in a series of coffee innovations highlighting the barista craft and high-quality coffee. It will also offer all-time favorites such as Cafe Mocha, Java Chip Frappuccino, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato. A range of Teavana™ teas, including the Starbucks signature tea innovation – India Spice Majesty Blend, will be available for those who seek a modern and reimagined tea experience.

In an effort toenhance customer experience, Starbucks is introducing new food items, catering to all customer needs including breakfast, lunch and everything in between. The extensive dessertrange celebrates the culinary expertise of Starbucks.

The flagship store at Prahaladnagar (Ahmedabad) and International Business Centre(Surat) will offer Starbucks Affagato range right from the Signature Affagato to Cold Brew Malt. The Affagato range of beverages are a perfect balance of ice cream and coffee, creating an indulgent exquisite line of coffee experiences.

Starbucks also brings to customers in Ahmedabad and Surat its loyalty program My Starbucks Rewards™ which provides members rewards and personalized benefits that increase with frequency of use. When customers sign up for a My Starbucks Rewards™ account, they immediately begin earning stars for purchases at Starbucks. The store will also offer Starbucks merchandise and free Wi-Fi so that customers can enjoy an elevated coffeehouse experience that Starbucks is known for.