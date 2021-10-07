Tata Tea Gold brings alive the joy of Durga Puja celebrations with an exquisitely designed festive edition series of packs

National, October 7th, 2021: Durga Puja is the time when every part of West Bengal is decked up in fun, food, and fervour with the festive mood. This is when the entire community comes together and celebrates the festival with much joy and enthusiasm. In keeping with the festive spirit, Tata Tea Gold, the marquee brand from Tata Consumer Products, beautifully captures the essence of Durga Puja celebrations in its festive pack edition. The uniquely designed range of festive packs bring alive the joy and essence of the 5 special days of pujo celebrations starting from Shashti to Dashmi.

The design language of the pack is a celebration of the festivities associated with this time. With a unique concept of 5 packs celebrating the 5 special days of pujo, Tata Tea Gold brings alive the story of the grand celebration and rituals performed during the festivities. The idea is to live the joy, fun and emotions of Durga Puja celebration with the packs dedicated to the 5 important days of the festival.

Speaking about the festive edition packs, Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, TATA Consumer Products, said, “Durga Puja in West Bengal is synonymous with fun, enthusiasm and joy and to bring out the true essence of the festivities, Tata Tea Gold has designed a series of exquisite packs that pay homage to the rich culture and splendour associated with the festival. The new packaging has a beautiful storytelling and visual appeal to the Bengali audience and aims to bring alive the magic and passion of West Bengal in celebration of this unique festival.”

TATA Tea Gold is a brand that understands and celebrates the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal and staying true to that, the festive edition packs bring out the intricate and fascinating details of pujo with special packs dedicated to the 5 days of pujo starting from Shashti till Dashmi. The Shashti pack depicts the arrival of goddess Durga and unveiling the face of Maa Durga with rituals like Amontron, Bodhon and Adibash. To rejoice in the essence of Saptami, the pack highlights the ritual of ‘Kaula Bou’. The Ashtami and Nabomi packs bring out the true colour of fun and fervour with elements of pushpanjali, sandhi puja, Dhunuchi naach, Dhaak. The last day or Dashmi is traditionally known for Sindoor Khela by women and the same is beautifully depicted in the packs of TATA Tea Gold.