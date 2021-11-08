Tata Tea Leaf brings alive Chhath emotions and celebratory spirit of the festival

India: Tata Tea Leaf revels in the spirit of Bihar and Jharkhand’s most popular festival- The Chhath Puja, with an integrated campaign to evoke regional pride. As part of the campaign, Tata Tea Leaf launched a special Chhath puja pack and has also associated with Bejod, the OTT platform of Champaran Talkies for the Chhath puja 2021 video song.

The brand takes immense pride in showcasing and celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Bihar and Jharkhand. As a chai specifically made for Bihar and Jharkhand, Tata Tea Leaf understands the regional nuances and has developed a campaign to celebrate the much high-spirited festival which comes with all its grandness and vibrancy, Chhath Puja.

The special Chhath Puja pack highlights the elements of the festival and brings alive its true essence. The yellow colour pack radiates with the festive images and truly reflects the emotions attached to Chhath Puja. The pack has been designed keeping in mind the small details associated with the festival to evoke a sense of pride among the people of Bihar and Jharkhand.

To make the celebration grander, the brand has associated with Bejod second time for the Chhath Puja Video. The Chhath Puja song for 2021 by Bejod is built on the concept of ‘Chhath from Home’ keeping in mind the current pandemic situation.

Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, TATA Consumer Products, said, “Chhath Puja is the biggest and most renowned festival celebrated across Bihar and Jharkhand. Tata Tea Leaf celebrates the festive spirit associated during this time with traditional elements associated with the festival. The special Tata Tea Leaf Chhath Puja pack brings alive the true spirit of the festival. Our association with Bejod for Chhath Puja is a one of its kind initiative to connect with the consumer by being part of the festivity. TATA Tea Leaf’s Chhath Puja campaign aims to foster the festive feel over a cup of tea, that is made especially for people of that region while celebrating with the entire family.”