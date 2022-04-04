TATA Tea Premium organises a Grand Shobhayatra to celebrate the ‘Sarvaguni’ Spirit of Maharashtrian women

National, April 4th, 2022 – This Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Marathi new year, TATA Tea Premium – Desh Ki Chai, the flagship and iconic brand from Tata Tea’s diverse portfolio, hosted a unique all-women Shobhayatra (Bike Rally) in Pune and Aurangabad as a part of the brand’s hyperlocal approach to celebrate Sarvgunni spirit of Marathi Women. The grand event brought together 300 plus ‘Sarvaguni’ women across these 2 cities, dressed in authentic Maharashtrian Nauvari Sarees and accessories, riding their bikes with a pillion rider. Celebrated Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar flagged off the event and interacted with the women bikers who undertook the 3 km rally ride in Pune.

The brand believes that the true spirit of the Marathi woman lies in her versatility, by playing multiple roles to perfection, embodying the true meaning of ‘Sarvaguni’. They are Sarv Gunn Sampann – just like Tata Tea Premium Chai, which has many facets of great taste, strength and aroma.

Through this on-ground event, the brand extends its proposition of celebrating Sarvguni Marathi Women going well beyond its TVC, thus aiming to strengthen the cultural connect it enjoys with its consumers in the state.

Speaking about the campaign, Puneet Das, President, Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products Limited, “Tata Tea Premium’s aim in Maharashtra has been to drive emotional connect and evoke the true pride of the state. In continuation of our hyperlocal strategy, we are driving engagement with strong region-specific insights that rekindles the passion for the brand among its consumers. We are thrilled to flag off the Shobhayatra Women Bike Rally celebrating ‘Sarvaguni’ women , quite similar to the multi-faceted blend that Tata Tea Premium has crafted specifically for the state. Through this initiative, we aim to celebrate Gudi Padwa and highlight how Maharashtrians are proud of their rich cultural heritage”.

The event saw a troupe performing to Dhol Tasha in order to encourage the Sarvaguni women participants and photo booths were set up with themed decorations and props to click pictures. Tata Tea Premium was also served at the flag off to the audience along with a packet for sampling, and proper Covid safety protocols were ensured at multiple touchpoints. TATA Tea Premium previously launched region-specific campaigns in other states including Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Odisha too.