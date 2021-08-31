Tata Tele Business Services partners with Dudhsagar Dairy to digitally transform their communication systems

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of the leading digital solutions provider has extended Smartflo – its advanced suite of cloud communication solutions to Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited to make their veterinary services more accessible to farmers through a robust and seamless communication network on cloud.

Founded in 1960, Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, Mehsana (MDCMPU Ltd) popularly known as Dudhsagar Dairy, (located at Mehsana in Gujarat) is one of the largest Co-operative Dairy in India with the noble intention of ensuring a fair return to the milk producers.

The Dudhsagar dairy veterinary department offers various remote services for the cattle of farmers such as booking appointments for health check-ups, aligning doctors, etc. Along with these services, they also provide telephonic conversations such as information related to test bookings, test reports, etc.

With Communication as an important part of the veterinary department, they were looking for a solution to merge their veterinary services along with a call centre system, where farmers could call to book for veterinary services and provide a centralized monitoring system and call recordings with a pilot number.

However, there was no software, or model to track the ongoing call flows and provide a systematic data analysis feedback. With a strong team of more than 100 veterinary doctors supporting their farmer members at their doorstep, Dudhsagar Dairy partnered with Tata Tele Business Services to implement a web-based support system for registration of visits by farmers for early resolution of complaints at a nominal token price.

Mr. Mannu Singh, Vice President SME Operations, Tata Tele Business Services said “It is our endeavor to offer our innovative Smartflo solution to organsiations like Dudhsagar Dairy which operate at the grass-root level. This is a classic example of how a conventional business can use advance digital solutions to transform their operational efficiency and enhance their customers’ experience. At TTBS, we are committed to democratize technology so that conventional businesses can also reap the benefits by adopting our smart digital solutions to stay future -ready.”

Smartflo is an anytime, anywhere, flexible suite of cloud communication that combines an uninterrupted flow of business communication with intelligent call routing and monitoring. Additionally, it offers on-demand scalability, which allows businesses to adapt quickly to changing business conditions. Smartflo comes with an enterprise-grade security and reliability.

The Smartflo-Cloud Communication Suite was initially deployed at 15 different centres with 30 channels, which MDCMPU Ltd. plans to scale up. The Smartflo solution offered a single number for each of its centres so that the farmers could easily connect to the respective centres to book appointments or for any required assistance. Routing of calls to respective centres or individual persons made it possible to track every incoming call and avoid any misses.

Dr Rameshchandra B Patel, Head of the Department of Animal Health Centre, Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, Mehsana shares, “Our goal is to provide treatment to the ailing animals in the shortest time possible. With Tata Tele Business Services’ Smartflo – Cloud communication suite, we can now provide 24 X 7 service availability for the farmers of ailing animals to reach out to us via a simple phone call. We have been able to move to a paperless process, thereby reducing our time & manpower involved. We have also been successful in getting our doctors available to farmers in a shortest possible time for their animals’ treatment and consultation.”

The call logs and easy reports made getting input and output details of each centre in terms of the number of inbound and outbound calls possible with just a click of a button by simply logging in. With the call history option available, one could check the history of the caller during a live call. It means that the customer care executives could get information related to the customer with respect to his concern areas, frequency of his calls at Dudhsagar Dairy, etc, thereby improving their service.

Additionally, the call recording feature allowed for the quality of calls to be assessed and monitored. Live call barging to understand the quality of the calls also became possible. Auto dialers helped the staff to quicken their outbound calling processes.

The business also provided additional benefits:

● Real-time performance and productivity monitoring systems could be implemented & supervised for each centre.

● Business visibility of each centre with an overall number of calls either inbound or outbound was achieved.

● Scope for customer service improvement increased with the quality of calls getting monitored and call history made available.

● Employee productivity was boosted with outbound auto-dialers

● With no physical infrastructure requirement, the location-independent solution could be implemented breaking geographical limitations as well.

● Scalability and flexibility in Smartflo offered ease in planning the scale-up of the centralized monitoring system across all of its organizations spread across geographies.

Furthermore, Dudhsagar Dairy wanted to implement a solution that can be expanded possibly to a larger base on a national level and since Smartflo is an asset and capex light solution, it will enable them easy reach out and enhance their customer services.