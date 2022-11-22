Tata Tiago NRG, India’s First Toughroader CNG

Bengaluru, November 22, 2022: Tata Motors today announced the introduction of its newest addition to the iCNG family with the Tiago NRG iCNG. Tiago NRG has received a phenomenal response from the masses, as it established itself as a toughroader with its SUV inspired design and offroading capabilities. Seeing the outstanding response for Tiago NRG in last 1 year, the Company is extending the NRG portfolio by launching it with India’s most advanced CNG Technology – iCNG Technology. Tiago NRG iCNG is India’s First Toughroader CNG with a high ground clearance of 177 mm and retuned suspension. Available in four attractive colours – Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey, the Tiago NRG iCNG will come in two trim options and will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting today.

Commenting on NRG iCNG’s distinctive design and capabilities, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader. In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience. “We are confident that the NRG iCNG will uplift the existing flair of the Tiago NRG and will make it an even more compelling package. It will be India’s first Urban Toughroader CNG that is built for those who want to live life differently. Furthermore, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proven its efficiency and ease of use in our Tiago and Tigor lineup and with the Tiago NRG iCNG, we are furthering its superiority to our large customer base.”

Introduced in 2022, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors, with its four pillars of Incredible Performance, Iconic Safety, Intelligent Technology, and Impressive Features has witnessed an impressive response from customers. The Tiago NRG iCNG comes with the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements such as armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14” Hyperstyle wheels.

The Tiago’s holistic portfolio, consisting of petrol, iCNG, and electric powertrains is an integral part of Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ range. Launched in 2016, Tata Motors has witnessed significant success with the Tiago and has sold Over 4.4 Lakh units since its launch.