Tattvan E-Clinics signed MoU to offer telemedicine services in China

Tattvan, the first-of-its-kind telemedicine healthcare E-clinics, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China and will now offer tele consultation services in China via Tattvan empanelled Indian specialists and super specialists based in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The MOU was signed between Tattvan and Hunan technology under the patronage of India China Business Council and India China Pharma Trade Center in Hyderabad.

Speaking on this great occasion, Mr. Ayush Mishra, CEO& Co-founder, Tattvan E-Clinics said, “Tattvan believes in transforming lives of people living in the remote regions of the country. Telemedicine delivers better healthcare support to patients at home or in rural areas. It’s a great opportunity for us and we are thrilled to be expanding to one of the biggest healthcare market in the world.”

A delegation headed by Professor Zack Shengzhi made a two week visit in Delhi and Hyderabad, trying to find a solution to tackle the affordability and opinion access to Chinese patients especially for Oncology, Nephrology and Dental.

Chairman of China India Business Council and India China Pharma Trade Center, Professor Zack Shengzhi said, “Telemedicine is the best model and the most sound solution to offer access to quality opinion and affordable medicines through government vision route map in China. CIBC is very happy to witness the signing ceremony between Tattvan and Hunan Tech.”

Ranga Sudhakar, Chief Strategy Officer, Tattvan highlighted,“We are very excited at the prospect. Indian specialists and super specialists services are amongst the best and most affordable in the world and we are happy we could contribute towards increasing its outreach globally.”

Further he added, “Religious approach and empathy are the two backbone of any healthcare solution and we ensure to stand by these in our China engagement as well.”

Over the next few months, Tattvan plans to set up 15 clinics in cities like Moradabad, Guwahati and few more. The brand is expanding its healthcare services across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand with more than 50 E-Clinics over next 18 months. On the International level, Tattvan E-Clinics is looking forward to expanding in Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Ethiopia and Maldives.