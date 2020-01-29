Tattvan launches its new clinic in Ramky Discover Community Hyderabad

Gurugram based start-up Tattvan is planning to launch its new telemedicine e – clinic in the Ramky Discover Community of Hyderabad. The e-clinic will provide comprehensive & holistic healthcare solutions to residents of the community. Residents will enjoy the benefit of doctor consultations, specialist doctor consultations, and access to a laboratory where over 40 tests can be performed. Residents will also have access to a pharmacy and referral system, which will help them be admitted to suitable hospitals when required.

For an affordable price, they will be examined by specialist doctors from top-notch hospitals. Residents will enjoy the medical advice of doctors who practice in some of the world’s leading hospitals.

The pharmacy attached to the clinic will stock general medical supplies. Residents of the gated community will enjoy easy access to such supplies. Tattvan’s successful partnerships with leading physicians’ means doctors are available to community members via virtual mode at a lower cost than they are to those who seek treatment via traditional OPDs. To ensure the clinic’s effectiveness periodic checkups will be performed at the facility. Furthermore, to provide world-class service, every patient’s record will be stored electronically and remain accessible from anywhere in the world. As the size of the community grows along with the demand for healthcare, the clinic will become operational 24X7. Soon Tattvan will launch a mobile app which residents can use from their homes. The app will allow patients to be examined by doctors without leaving their homes.

Speaking about the possibilities of the new clinic Mr. Ayush Mishra of Tattvan said “The Ramky Discover Community is among the finest in Hyderabad. It is a tight-knit community whose members contribute immensely to society. Residents of the community have a global worldview and aspirations. We help them realize their ambition of living in a world-class community that has every important facility within its borders. Residents of the community will enjoy the benefit of being treated by the worlds’ best physicians. Many such physicians don’t practice in Hyderabad but will treat those living in Ramky because of Tattvan. We’re very proud to be allowed to serve residents of this thriving community”.