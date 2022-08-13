Taxi Butler participates in the Australian Taxi Industry Association 2022 on 15-18 August 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, August 2022: Taxi Butler, the global leader in B2B taxi booking devices for hotels, bars and restaurants, announces its participation at the Australian Taxi Industry Association (ATIA) 2022 on Monday, 15-18 August. Taxi Butler is unveiling the new ‘Taxi Butler QR’ and will showcase its latest taxi booking device, the ‘Taxi

Butler PRO 3’. The event will occur at the Mantra on View Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

As the premier event for the Australian taxi industry, the ATIA provides an excellent platform for showcasing new products, understanding market challenges, and connecting the industry. Taxi Butler will exhibit its innovative taxi booking device, Taxi Butler PRO 3, that generates more advanced taxi bookings from venues. Launched in 2021, it has gained much traction in the global taxi industry. Taxi Butler will also unveil their latest innovation, the ‘Taxi Butler QR’. It’s the next-generation approach to automating taxi bookings for local taxi fleets from venues. It provides a seamless taxi booking experience for customers inside venues like hotels, bars and restaurants with a ready-made web interface, without downloading an app or signing up for anything.