Taxi Butler report announces 242% growth in the first half of 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands – 15 December 2022 – Taxi Butler today unveiled the second edition of the Global Taxi Industry Trends Report delivering a 6-month impact analysis of global taxi bookings in 2022.

Taxi Butler launched the first edition in 2021, presenting data before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This second edition of the Global Taxi Industry Trends Report highlights challenges and successes from January to June 2022 in four major regions: the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia & New Zealand, and Europe.

The report presents four key takeaways:

The taxi industry saw 242% growth in H1 2022 vs H1 2021

May 2022 saw over 13% more bookings than in May 2019 (pre-pandemic)

Airports witnessed 300% growth in B2B taxi bookings since 2021

Hotels witnessed 169% growth, almost 2.5 times more bookings than in 2021

Speaking about the report, Co-founder of Taxi Butler, Steven Blom, mentions that “Connecting people is at the very foundation of everything we do. It’s such a pleasure to share this report and bring positive news to the global taxi industry. It is inspiring to see how well the industry has bounced back since the pandemic and continues to thrive.”

Laurence Docherty, Head of Sales at Taxi Butler, adds, “2022 was a reassuring year for the industry, especially compared to 2020 and 2021. Our findings suggest that May 2022 saw over 13% more bookings than in May 2019, the pre-pandemic era. Also, with businesses, international travel, and the hospitality industry operating in full swing, the first half of 2022 saw an average growth of 242%, as compared to the same period of the previous year. The resilience and the strong urge for business stability have become a reality, and as we emerge from the pandemic, 2023 is the year the global taxi – the industry is looking forward to shaping its future.”