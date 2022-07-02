Taxi Butler to participate in the 2022 GLOBAL TAXI SUMMIT on 6th JULY 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, July 2022: Taxi Butler, the global leader in B2B taxi booking devices for hotels, bars and restaurants, announces its participation to showcase and demonstrate its unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices at the Global Taxi Summit 2022 on 6 July. The event will take place at Tatton Park in Cheshire, England.

The Global Taxi Summit provides an excellent opportunity for fleets and drivers to learn, participate and collaborate together. Taxi Butler will exhibit its innovative taxi booking device, Taxi Butler PRO 3, during this event. This advanced taxi booking device, launched in 2021, has gained quite some traction in the global taxi industry. The Taxi Butler team is thrilled about networking with customers and partners to come together as ONE and understand and address current industry challenges.

Regarding the participation, Laurence Docherty, Head of Sales at Taxi Butler, said, “The Global Taxi Summit provides a huge networking opportunity with fleets and industry names from around the globe. It’s one place where the global taxi industry can come together to share news, updates and show support for each other. We’re so excited to be exhibiting so that we can connect with our partners, customers and the industry as a whole. At Taxi Butler, we always look for new ways to innovate and connect taxi fleets even better while constantly striving to bring new features and improvements to our existing products.”

As the event covers all aspects of the industry, it offers an excellent opportunity for global industry leaders to share their experiences through keynote speeches, panel discussions and curated workshops designed to engage, educate and assist people as per their needs.

Talking about Taxi Butler’s Global Industry Trends Report, he adds “We are 100% committed to supporting the taxi industry as a whole and with the launch of the second edition of the Global Industry Trends Report in July we will share our key global findings with the world. With more than 50 million trips made using Taxi Butler’s taxi booking device, our technology has enabled taxi companies to generate more bookings, improve their automation rates and optimise their call centre costs for more than eight years now. Ultimately, it is deeply connecting passengers with taxis through an excellent taxi ordering experience from venues around the world. “

Last year, Taxi Butler launched the first edition of their Global Industry Trends Report, a comprehensive report highlighting dynamic trends in the taxi industry across the globe – presenting data on the taxi industry before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Taxi Butler will launch the second edition of the Global Industry Trends Report in July. The report will analyse taxi booking trends in four major regions: the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia & New Zealand, and Europe. Here is a glance at what is to come in the report:

● Q2 of 2022 noticed an increase of 30.65% of the trips made via Taxi Butler compared to Q2 in 2019, whereas May 2022 saw an increase of 13.10% compared to May 2019.

● B2B bookings for Q2 2022 witnessed a 49.08% increase.

● ANZ and the USA witnessed significant growth between February and March 2022.

● With international travel back in full swing, taxi bookings per location also look promising in 2022 compared to 2021 and 2020 in almost all venues. The bookings at airports, hotels, and casinos have witnessed the maximum rise, followed by supermarkets, hotels, hospitals and nightclubs in the previous years.

Offering the one-click taxi booking devices to venues around the world and supporting local taxi companies, Taxi Butler can identify trends and shifts in passenger preferences towards travel. Since the pandemic, the industry has been able to bounce back and adapt and will continue to thrive in the future. The resilience and the strong urge for business stability has become a reality.