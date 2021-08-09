TCEI-TEFA World Photography Day will help budding photographers to turn pros: Shri Sreenivasa Raju, Tourism Secretary

Hyderabad: Shri K. S. Sreenivasa Raju, IAS, Secretary to Government (Tourism & Culture), YAT&C Department, Government of Telangana, released the ‘TCEI – TEFA World Photography Day’ poster, today. Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) – an umbrella association of event organizer and associated professionals, and Telangana Event Facilitators Association – a constituent association of TCEI; are celebrating the World Photography Day by hosting ‘TCEI – TEFA World Photography Day’ on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Shri Sreenivasa Raju said, TCEI and TEFA taking the initiative to host the World Photography Day and encouraging budding talent by way of hosting a contest is highly commendable. No event or occasion is complete without the photographer clicking pictures, therefore the need for talented photographers will always be there. The knowledge sharing by acclaimed photography professionals at the ‘TCEI-TEFA World Photography Day’ will help those just taking to the profession to learn the professional secrets and master the art quickly. I request photographers in the state of Telangana to register for the contest in large numbers and make the event a grand success.

Shri Sreenivasa Raju garu releasing the ‘TCEI-TEFA World Photography Day’ poster, helps reach the information to large number of photographers and enable to unearth hidden talent from across the state, says Rakhi Kankharia, President, TCEI.

TCEI is calling for entries from interested photography professionals for the Contest, on the theme EMOTIONS. Interested contestants can access details from https://forms.gle/zWgwnsLciCdwXTvUA or by contacting Sandeep Jain/ Pavan Agrawal/ Ajay Chauhan on 9849003482/ 9010393628/ 9989523143.

TCEI and TEFA thank Shri Sreenivasa Raju garu, for releasing the ‘TCEI-TEFA World Photography Day’ poster and encouraging the Event industry in its pursuit of excellence, says Neeru Mohan, Secretary, TEFA.

TCEI office bearers comprising of Rakhi Kankaria, President, TCEI; Toufiq Khan, Joint Secretary, TCEI; Manoj Innani, President, TEFA; Neeru Mohan, Secretary, TEFA and Badam Krishna Rao, EC Member, TCEI; called on Shri Sreenivasa Raju.

The World Photography day event is packed with professionally informative and invigorating sessions and includes an interactive live streaming session focusing on inspiring anecdotes and experiences of internationally acclaimed photography icons like Badal Raja, Megha Israni, Ram Bherwani and Ronica Khandhari; face to face interaction with leading Hyderabad based photography professionals including Arvind Chenji, Namrata Rupani, Ram Babu Dhanishetty and Vimal Jain, the event culminates with the announcement of winners of the Photo Contest.