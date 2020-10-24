TCEI to present Stri Shakthi Awards 2020 to women achievers from most unconventional event industry fields tomorrow

The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI), a nonprofit body of event management professionals to present TECI Stri Shakthi Awards 2020 to Women achievers from the most unusual fields, in the events industry vertical.

Disclosing this in a press note issued here in the city today, Rakhi Kankaria, Chairman of TCEI said, it will be the most sought after honour to the deserving women of our industry. These winners will be honoured tomorrow at Hyatt Place at 3 pm.

A woman, they say, not as strong as a man. A woman they say, can’t do what he can. But, women proved otherwise. They entered into those fields which until now are considered as men only professions. We have handpicked a few outstanding women for the coveted awards. The awards will be given out in three different categories–0, Stri Ratna Award 2020, Stri Murti Awards 2020 and Stri Shakti Awards 202Rakhi Kankaria informed

Navratri is the celebration of Woman Power – Shakti, or the female (Strī) principle of Nature (Prakriti). Navratri festivities are dedicated to Parvati, Lakshmi and Saraswati – the three feminine icons symbolising power, wealth and knowledge.

TCEI Women Entrepreneurs’ Club takes the Navratri/Bathukamma festivities to the next level by instituting the 01. Telangana Strī Shakti Award*(Established Entrepreneurs), 02. Telangana Strī Murti Award*(Outstanding Entrepreneurs) and 03. Telangana Strī Ratna Award*(Inspirational Entrepreneur), she shared.