TCI Concor Ltd.in collaboration with TCI Bangladesh Ltd. dispatches a container train from Kolkata to Bangladesh

Delhi, India, 25th February 2022: TCI Concor Ltd. flagged off the first ever batch of full rake of 40 feet loaded export containers carrying Tata Motors CKDs, Cabins, auto-parts and assembly plant components from its CFS at Majerhat, Kolkata to Benapole, Bangladesh on 23rd February 2022. TCI Bangladesh Ltd. and its vendor partner MM International handled the operations in Bangladesh. This movement was done for Nita Company Ltd., a joint venture of Tata Motors Ltd. (India) and Nitol Motors Ltd. (Bangladesh).

This successful dispatch marks as a major step towards enabling end-to-end seamless multimodal logistics across borders and boosting Government of India’s initiative to support the industry and strengthen bilateral relations.

A cross-border initiative like this aims at reducing turnaround time, bringing cost efficiency in the supply chain, ensuring safety of cargo at the maximum level possible and benefitting businesses in both the countries. Container train imports using 20 feet side-open containers started in July 2020. Moving ahead, Concor is looking forward to regularizing the traffic route and continuing its efforts to augment bilateral trade.

We thank respected governments of both the countries, Indian Railways, Concor, Indian Customs, Land Ports Authority of India (ICP – Petrapole), Bangladesh Railways, Bangladesh Customs, Bangladesh Land Port Authority for helping us successfully execute this project and for their kind cooperation in regard to many more such projects in pipeline.