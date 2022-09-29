TCI Group organized Blood DonationCamps in 27+ locations Pan-India in the remembrance of the visionary Founder Chairman, Shri Prabhu DayalAgarwal Ji (Shri PD Ji)

Mumbai, India, 29th September 2022: In the fond memory of the Founder Chairman, Shri Prabhu Dayal Agarwal Ji (Shri PD Ji), Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group) organizes blood donation camps every year. Shri. PDJI regarded as the ‘Pioneer of the Indian Transport Industry’ contributed to society beyond logistics, in spheres of health, education, women empowerment, etc. One of the key areas was his role in establishing private blood banks in India.

In continuation of the legacy, this year’s blood donation drive was over 6 days starting from 17th September 2022 to 22nd September 2022. More than 27 locations were covered across India, including locations like Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Chakan, Hassangarh, Jamshedpur, Patna, Lucknow, Rourkela &Madurai. The drive witnessed the active participation of 800+ employees and external associates, consisting of both men and women.

Shri PD Ji continues to live in the hearts of people, known and unknown; each having a story of kindness to tell.