TCL 2020 Milestones: Growth by 15% as the Brand Ventures into Smart Home Appliances Making Festival Shopping More Rewarding

As we approach the end of 2020, let’s look back at the milestones that TCL has added to its kitty. The global top-two television brand has not only amazed customers through a series of new TV launches such as their high-tech QLED series but has also introduced Smart Air Conditioners powered by state-of-the-art inverter technology. Compared to last year the overall yearly sale has increased by 18%.

Withstanding the lockdown, TCL has also launched its in-house online store, offering a vast pool of products packed with great deals. Taking the shopping experience to much more affordable one, the brand has availed of easy EMI on Bajaj Finance card on purchase of AC as well as TV and others.

So, this festive season, the brand has shown sales growth by 15% and even on Amazon the brand had a stockout due to the high demand and ranked as the Second highest sold out QLED TV brand. The brand has shown exponential growth with its new product launches amidst the pandemic.

shop not just for winters but transform your ordinary home into a smart one with TCL’s wide array of smart home products. TCL AI Ultra-Inverter AC, on the other hand, offer Titan Gold evaporator and condenser, Silver ion filter helps remove bacteria to ensure pure and fresh air in the room. In addition, there is an R32 eco-friendly refrigerant, digital temperature display, 100% copper tubing and 4-way airflow that offers uniform cooling in the entire room.

Additionally, the much-celebrated TCL TVs feature some of the leading cutting-edge technologies, including Dolby HDR Vision, quantum dot display, 4K UHD, HDR 10+, hands-free voice control, AI x IoT, and much more.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “We are delighted to achieve multiple milestones this season in terms of introducing a new product line to our Indian customers. It underlines our commitment to manufacturing and delivering best-in-class products to our customers. At TCL, it is our mission to study customers, understand their needs, and meet their aspirations with latest technologies, without burdening them with huge price tags. Moreover, we have also come up with more lucrative deals and offers on our new online store to make this festival season more fulfilling and rewarding for our customers.”