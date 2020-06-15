TCL 4K QLED with Hands Free AI TV Pre-booking Coming Soon at Reliance Digital

New Delhi: The long quest for the TCL 4K QLED is set to meet Reliance Digital, the partnership is going to bring pre-booking offers and benefits worth Rs. 10,989, which will be revealed at the launch of the TCL QLED Series.

The TV sets under the 4K QLED offer some amazing cutting-edge features – Quantum Dot Display, Dolby Vision/Atmos andHDR 10+,the 4K QLED TVs sport Full Screen and Metallic Design That makes them a perfect fit for home decoration and can easily integrate with wall furniture. So, no more frames, no more bothering! The Quantum Dot Display enables the display to produce images with 3D-like depth and present richer and real life colors like never before.

Quantum Dots are nano-particles that are added to the layers of pixels. When Quantum Dots are hit with a light source, each dot emits a color of a specific bandwidth.

The HDR Dolby Vision technology transforms the way you experience movies, TV shows, and games with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that bring entertainment to life before your eyes. Micro dimming is another feature that adjusts the contrast of the picture based on software algorithms.

When it comes to sound, Dolby Atmos transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with breathtaking realism. Sound moves around you in three-dimensional space, so you feel like you’re inside the action. Experience how Dolby Atmos transports you from the ordinary into the extraordinary.