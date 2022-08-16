TCL 50-inches P615 accompanied by many exciting prizes and offers

Delhi, August 16th, 2022: Enveloping the proud feeling of celebrating the 75th Independence Day, TCL, the global number one Android smart TV brand, is planning to unveil its 7elebrate 5reedom with TCL campaign. Under this campaign, consumers can purchase any TCL 4K TV and stand a chance to win a 75-inches TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K Google TV.

From August 10th to September 10th the campaign will be conducted PAN-India, enabling customers to buy smart 4K TVs online and from their closest TCL channel partners. Just purchase a TCL 4K TV, go to the TCL landing page and click on the Channel & Select Model, upload the invoice and voila, get a chance to win the latest TV technology in no time. TCL will announce winners weekly through its social media channels, which means customers will have ample opportunity to bring the best-in-class TVs home.

Pin It To Win It: Apart from the 7elebrate 5reedom with TCL campaign, consumers also have a chance to win TCL 50P615 TV innovation under the Pin It To Win It campaign. Along with this TV technology, customers will also have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a free TCL Soundbar, free TCL Earphones, 12% discount on Mini-LED TV, 8% discount on QLED TV, 6% discount on 4K UHD TV, 5% discount on 2K TV and much more.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India, said, “Happy 75th Independence Day to fellow citizens. This is a monumental moment for all of us, and TCL intends to make this occasion more special. Our two parallely running campaigns 7elebrate 5reedom with TCL and Pin It To Win It, are being launched after careful consideration. So, get a TCL TV home and watch this Independence Day Parade or documentaries and movies about freedom struggles in 4K with your loved ones.”

Here’s a brief description of the TV models available for purchase under the aforementioned campaigns:

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR

TCL C835 is a formidable amalgamation of high-octane features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC and HDMI 2.1. It significantly raises the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones and offering stunning brightness performance, providing striking contrast, exquisite details, and more than one billion colours powered by superior QLED technology.

This award-winning TV has Dolby Vision IQ that takes the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the video quality to provide picture-perfect visuals at any given time. Additionally, Dolby Atmos offers multidimensional sound with immense clarity and detail, bringing even the most uneventful scenes to life through robust built-in speakers.

Apart from that, TCL C835 is a bundle of joy for gaming enthusiasts. By bringing this next-gen innovation home, gaming fans can enjoy games that support even 120 FPS. It takes the gaming experience to the next level by leveraging 144Hz VRR, faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and effortless gameplay.

The product also supports Google TV, ensuring consumers can stream hundreds of content options aggregated across channels.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV with 120Hz DLG & Game Master

A powerful bundle of entertainment and gaming combinations, TCL C635 comes with a Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It provides trouble-free visuals, making action-packed movies or fast-moving sports broadcasts accurate and smooth. The product is also integrated with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering a premium entertainment experience that seamlessly builds an emotional bond with consumers.

TCL C635’s HDR 10+ technology optimises picture quality for a 4K display. It harnesses the power of dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-to-frame variations in varied brightness, colour saturation, and effective contrast. Additionally, the ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos ensure that the ultimate audio output is infinitely more rewarding.

A masterpiece in itself, TCL C635’s unparalleled game master technology is a dream come true for gaming enthusiasts. Packed with futuristic innovations, this technology provides an immersive, smooth, and true-to-life gaming experience. The all-powerful processor embedded in the TV ensures that even the most high-definition and globally superior games function without hiccups.

The device also has Google Duo and Magic Camera, enabling users to connect with friends and family within a few clicks and taps. Furthermore, its Google TV feature is home to millions of content options aggregated across streaming platforms. Moreover, the ‘OK Google’ features allow consumers to control the TV with an advanced hands-free facility.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos— what more a perfect TV could ask for? TCL P735 is the epitome of advanced TV innovations. This TV innovation offers a remarkably brilliant audio-visual experience making movie nights or a get-together to watch World Cup matches exceptionally satisfying.

In addition, its superior technology integration makes it the perfect match for users looking for a top-tier gaming experience. The TV comes with HDMI 2.1, supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with more incredible transmission speed and capacity – taking TV and gaming to the next level. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimisation, automatically switching to low-lag pre-sets to offer smooth gameplay.

TCL P735 also comes with Google TV, enabling users to avail themselves of an infinite number of content options aggregated across streaming services.