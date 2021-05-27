TCL and iFFALCON back with Exciting Offers on Flipkart’s Big Savings Day: 4K UHD, FHD and QLED smart TVs

Mumbai, May 27, 2021:TCL and iFFALCON are selling 4K UHD, 4K FHD and 4K QLED TVs at discounted prices, as part of Big Saving Days Sale, starting from 27th May and ending on 29th May 2021. The TVs on offer are 4K UHD K31, 4K Android K61, 4K UHD K71, 4K QLED H71, 2K FHD Android F2A, 4K QLED C815, 4K QLED Android C715, and 4K UHD AI P715. The plus users will also get early access to these products from 26th May onwards.

The smart TV market has grown immensely over the years in India. Both TCL and iFFALCON have contributed to this development by manufacturing advanced smart TVs, which are in sync with the evolving needs of new-age, tech-savvy consumers. Sales events like these not only help us expand our reach to Indian consumers by driving awareness around our products and but also offer customers a rewarding shopping experience by providing them with the best smart TVs at affordable price points”, said Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India.

4K UHD K31

An affordable smart TV by iFFALCON, K31 comes packed with AI Picture and Sound Engine, and supports HDR 10 format to offer immersive video and image quality. It also has Dolby Audio for flawless sound quality. The device features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate it using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 43-inch, the TV is priced at INR 23,999.

4K Android K61

The device comes with Dynamic Color Enhancement, Micro Dimming and 4K Upscaling to offer superior quality TV viewing experience. Apart from this, it gives users access to unlimited content with built-in streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 24,999, INR 28,999, and INR 34,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

Sporting a bezel-less design, K71 supports both Dolby Audio and Vision along with 4K Display for superior audio-visual quality. The device also comes with AI-IN and Hands-free Voice Control to ensure smart interconnectivity and better control at home. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 25,999 and INR 36,999, respectively.

4K QLED H71

A premium TV by the brand, H71 features Quantum Dot Technology and supports Dolby Vision + Atmos and 4K HDR content for high quality audio and video output. It also offers Hands-free Voice Control for seamless control and connectivity at home. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 49,999 and INR 83,999, respectively.

2K FHD Android F2A

The device supports full HD display and Dolby Audio for amazing video and audio content viewing. It also comes with Hands-free Voice Control to enable users to play their favourite TV shows and movies through direct voice commands. Available in 32-inch and 40-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 12,999 and INR 19,999, respectively.

C815 4K QLED

This TV has Quantum Dot Technology and supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision formats. It also comes with MEMC to make TV viewing flawless when watching action-packed content. On the audio front, the device offers Dolby Audio and ONKYO Soundbar for truly immersive listening. It also has Hands-free Voice Control for seamless connectivity and control. Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 78,499, INR 1,14,999 and INR 1,29,999, respectively.

C715 4K QLED

The device features Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine for exceptional video watching experience. it supports Dolby Atmos and also offers DTS Smart Audio Processing for unmatched listening quality. The TV supports Hands-free Voice Control for seamless control. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 49,999, INR 56,999 and INR 88,499, respectively.

P715 4K UHD AI

This model comes equipped with Dynamic Color Enhancement, Micro Dimming, and supports 4K Upscaling. It also offers Dolby Audio, Hands-free Voice Control and AI-IN for better sound quality, faster connectivity and smooth control. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 29,999, INR 38,999, INR 42,999 and INR 64,999, respectively.