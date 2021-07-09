TCL and iFFALCON offers 4K QLED, UHD, FHD, and LED TVs at appealing discounts on Flipkart Electronics Sale

Mumbai, July 09, 2021: TCL and iFFALCON have come together to sell their advanced smart TVs at exciting discounts as part of the Flipkart Electronics Sale. The models on offer include 4K QLED C815, 4K QLED C715, 4K UHD P715, 4K QLED H71, 4K UHD K71, 4K Android K61, 2K FHD F2A and LED E32. The sale will go live on 10th July and end on 14th July 2021.

Commenting on new offers, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We are super thrilled to bring these exciting offers to our customers as part of the Flipkart Electronics Sale. All these TVs come with advanced technologies that redefine the viewing experience and also add unique elements to the users in terms of smart home technologies. Our products are specially designed with the latest and innovative technologies and the affordability factor makes them even more attractive to the customers, making their shopping experience more rewarding and satisfying. We will continue to roll out more such offers in the coming months.”

4K QLED C815

The TV comes with Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision &Atmos, and supports HDR 10+ format for a superior viewing experience. It also has IPQ Engine and DTS Smart Audio processing to make entertainment more seamless for users. Hands-free voice control is another unique element that makes this TV easily controllable using simple voice commands. The TV comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch, priced at INR 77,999, INR 1,18,999 and INR 1,66,999, respectively.

4K QLED C715

This model features Quantum Dot technology and supports HDR 10 format. It also comes with Dolby Vision &Atmos for amazing TV viewing. What makes this TV smarter is the presence of the Hands-free Voice Control feature, which enables users to operate this device with more convenience using direct voice commands. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 52,999, INR 58,999, and INR 92,999, respectively.

4K UHD P715

The TV comes with TCL’s AI-IN feature that makes content search and selection more intuitive and also enables users to connect other smart home devices to the TV to control all of them together through a single medium. It also has Dynamic Color Enhancement that optimizes video content in terms of color and thus delivers a premium viewing experience to users. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control for seamless operations. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 32,990, INR 42,990, INR 45,990, and INR 69,990, respectively.

4K QLED H71

A premium product by iFFALCON, H71 comes equipped with Quantum Dot Technology and Dolby Vision &Atmos for an immersive content consumption experience. It also supports Hands-free Voice Control for letting users play their favorite shows and movies or even run available apps using simple voice commands. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the models are priced at INR 47,999 and INR 79,999, respectively.

4K UHD K71

Powered by Android 9.0, this model supports 4K video format to give users a superior viewing experience in terms of content quality. It also offers AI-IN for screen mirroring, smart home interconnectivity, and seamless navigation. It has Hands-free Voice control too which ensures better device control to users through voice recognition technology. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 26,999 and 36,999, respectively.

4K Android K61

This model supports HDR format and features Micro Dimming Technology for a better viewing experience. The TV’s 4K upscaling feature converts FHD and 2K content into 4K resolution, thus ensuring high-quality content consumption at the user’s end. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch, the models are priced at INR 24,999, INR 27,999, and INR 33,999, respectively.

2K FHD F2A

A 2K TV with full HD display support, IPQ Engine, and a separate sports mode, this product is perfectly built for providing a superior content viewing experience to new-age users. It also features Dolby Audio and a smart volume feature for exceptional sound output to the ears as well as across the room. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 13,499, INR 18,999, and INR 23,999, respectively.

LED E32

The most pocket-friendly product by the brand, E32 comes at an exciting price of INR 11,999 and is available in 32-inch. It features 2 stereo speakers, 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, and supports screen mirroring for seamless control through the smartphone.