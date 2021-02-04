TCL Announces New Upgrade to Elite Series Air Conditioners with Vitamin C Filter

New Delhi: With the advent of COVID-19, the world has grown even more conscious about their health and immunity advantages. To support this safety protocol, global Top-2 TV brand TCL has come up with a new upgrade in its Elite Series Air Conditioners. The brand has launched 3-in-1 filtration technology for its ACs to ensure that users stay in a cool and healthy environment. The 1 Tr is available for INR 26,990 and 1.5 Tr is INR 31,990.

The devices that previously came with silver ion and dust filters (to keep in-room air clean and virus-free) is now equipped with a Vitamin C filter for an added layer of protection. The new upgrade will not only eliminate dust and bacteria from the air but will also provide a moisturizing effect to the user’s skin and help prevent dryness. The ACs also feature TCL’s patented Titan Gold evaporator and condenser that prevents the accumulation of dust, dirt on the surface and increases the life span of the equipment.

Commenting on the new upgrade, Vijay Mikillineni, Head of Air Condition Business said, “Getting world-class technology has remained our top priority, since, we forayed into the AC segment. We will continue to better our product offerings with cutting edge technologies that suit the changing lifestyles of people and keeps them safe and healthy at every point possible.”

Adding on to this, Dilpreet Singh, Product Head, said, “We must update our safety protocols to ensure a safe living experience in the post-COVID world. The latest upgrade to our Elite Series Air Conditioners is a step in a similar direction. With vitamin C filters, our ACs will provide another protective layer to consumers while they continue to spend most of the time at home.

These devices also come packed with air-cooled electric control box technology that ensures continuous cooling even in a high ambient temperature environment. On top of that, it has a high-frequency compressor that offers rapid comfort by dropping the temperature from 27 to 18 degrees Celsius within 30 seconds. It also offers AI Ultra-inverter compressor technology that can save up to 50% of energy consumption.

Other features include R32 eco-friendly refrigerant, digital temperature display, 100% copper tubing, four-way airflow for uniform cooling across the room, and I Feel technology to sense the room temperature with high precision. Last but not the least, the device also supports Google Assistant, Alexa and the TCL home app, giving hands-free control to users and ensuring a smart home experience.