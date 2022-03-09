TCL Believes and Promotes Gender Equality for Sustainable Growth

New Delhi, 8th March 2022: There’s no doubt that women and their achievements should be celebrated every day but come March, we all gear up for an International Women’s Day that’s celebrated on March 8, every year. At TCL we strongly believe that by promoting gender equality in the corporate arena we can also contribute towards sustainable growth. Women are most prone to experience the adverse impact of climatic changes and they should become an essential part of leading and driving change in climate adaptation.

The hurdles that women face in their everyday life while juggling up multiple roles and tasks, make them truly inspirational for others. Most of the women who are today leading various industries and brands from the front have faced rejections innumerable times and the amount of heartaches they have endured to stay true to their profession and personal lives makes them stronger and better beings. Today on the occasion of IWD we would like to stress the fundamental equality of men and women from a young age, while also emphasizing the importance of knowing yourself is where true progress for the future of our society can be achieved.

Speaking to us on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Head of Marketing, TCL, India said, “Women throughout their life can be seen in multiple roles which makes their lives a real hustle. At TCL we acknowledge the efforts of our female counterparts by elevating their voices and shaping an inclusive business environment where they can thrive. When we talk about inclusive development we mean it and we are proud to have an all-women PR team with Rimo, Laxmi and Kanishka as the pillars. We also have our HR dept headed by Meenakshi and supported by Poonam, Pooja and Monika. Apart from this we also have many women in the team holding strategic positions. I believe that women being more empathetic can certainly play a major role in sustainable development and by incorporating more women in the work culture we too can contribute towards a more developed society.” Senthooran Arasoor Selvan, Sales Director, TCL, India said, “I strongly believe that women make the best leaders as they are born with the unique skill of multitasking and managing things efficiently. Every women’s success no matter how big or small should be an inspiration for all of us around because while men are defined by what they achieve women are defined by how they survive. A big shout out and thanks to all our female counterparts for their support and dedication.”

From managing household chores to handling media professional media they have continuously been contributing towards brand building and growth of the org. At TCL they strongly believe that women are better decision-makers as they have the ability to take decisions keeping in mind the conceptual as well as emotional outcomes. They look forward to incorporating more and more women into strategic positions and including them in the core decision-making process.