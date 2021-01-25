TCL Connect AC: Dealer Meet 2021

Pune: The global top-two television brand has not only amazed customers through a series of new TV launches but has also introduced Smart Air Conditioners powered by state-of-the-art inverter technology recently, TCL organised a dealer meet “ TCL Connect AC Dealer Meet” Hotel Crowne Plaza, Pune. The AC Dealer Meet in Pune, Maharashtra introducing 2021 AC line up were attended by 80+ AC technicians, 110+ dealers and RLFR partners in the event.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Senior Marketing Manager, TCL India said, “After being a leading brand in TV Segment we want to replicate our journey in AC segment.Our smart air conditioners have been designed with cutting-edge technologies and 2021 AC lineup is about Health, Comfort and Durability. Now, customers can upgrade their experience and turn their homes into smart homes at affordable prices”

Our Smart AC comes with a lower GWP for a low-power impact. Running at maximum RPM that affirms temperature reduction to 18 degrees in 30 seconds, TCL Ultra-Inverter Compressor designed to start with high frequency and runs at maximum RPM to reduce outlet temperature from 27°C to 18°C in 30 Seconds. Additionally, Advanced PCB cooling technology ensures cooling in High ambient temperature upto 60 degree C.

TCL has enjoyed an immensely successful run in the Indian market, having celebrated its 4th anniversary in 2020. These initiatives are part of the same vision with which the brand strives to deliver best quality products and seamless experiences to customers while cementing its position as a leader in the consumer electronics ecosystem.