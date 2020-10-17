TCL Connects with Customers Through #YouBuyWePay for the Upcoming Festivities

With festivals just around the corner, TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has launched its latest campaign, #YouBuyWePay. As part of this exciting campaign, the brand is allowing customers to participate and stand a chance to win the latest TCL products. It will go live on 19th October 2020 and last till 18th November 2020.

Adding more fun to this celebration, TCL has spread this campaign into three phases – Lucky Draw (₹1 Sale) for week 1 (Oct 19-24), Weekly Cashback for week 2 and 3 (Oct 26-Nov 7), and Wish & Win with Grand Final Prize for week 4 (Nov 9-18).

Week 1: You Buy We Pay — Lucky Draw (₹1 Sale)

Participants can log in to their TCL account by clicking the link on TCL’s social media post, accessible across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to take part in the lucky draw. Customers can also visit TCL India’s official https://www.tcl.com/in/en.html to participate. Lucky winners can buy certain products at just₹1on its e-commerce own website- storeindia.tcl.com. Also, a certain number of discount vouchers for TVs and ACs will also be offered as lucky draw prizes, and can only be redeemed on its own e-commerce website mentioned above.

Week 2-3: You Buy We Pay –Weekly Cashback

This phase is meant for customers who buy TCL products from 26th October to 7th November. Participants need to share a selfie with a newly purchased TCL product or share the order confirmation screenshot if purchased online on TCL social media contest post. They need to comment with hashtag #TCLYOUBUYWEPAY and mention three features of the product and tag 3 friends/relatives to give likes. Lucky winners will be rewarded up to 100% cashback.

Key features of the products

TCL’s 2020 QLED and UHD models will come with advanced features such as quantum dot technology for the truly immersive viewing experience, and hands-free voice control, enabling users to operate their device by giving simple voice commands directly to the TV

The Smart AC range, on the other hand, the feature works with Google assistant which supports connecting with TCL Android TV, a titan gold evaporator and condenser for enhanced efficiency and increased life span. The Five-stariECO Air also offers silver ion filter that prevents bacteria and thus enables the AC to release fresh and bacteria-free in-door air.

For this upcoming festive campaign, TCL will announce the name of the winners for both the aforementioned phases. Soon, it will also share the details of the campaign’s third phase, Wish & Win with Grand Final Prize, scheduled for week 4, from 9th November to 18th November.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “The craze for every festival in India is huge. Our latest campaign #YouBuyWePay is designed to make this period even more exciting and rewarding for customers. With the launch of three different contests under the campaign, we hope to drive more engagement among existing and potential customers, by offering them attractive deals and discounts. We also hope that this campaign would further add to their celebrations by letting them win TCL’s best-in-class products at an affordable price. We will come up with more such campaigns and lucrative offerings in the times to come, and strive to make every shopping moment value for money.”