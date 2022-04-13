TCL Continues to Pioneer in LCD TV Industry with New Brand Signature and Premium Products

Delhi, 13th April 2022: TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics, announced that it maintained top 2 in global LCD TV market share in 2021, with 24.6 million units of LCD TV shipment, according to Omdia TV sets market tracker Q1 2022.

With TCL’s s new brand signature, “Inspire Greatness”. TCL’s mission remains to make people’s lives more convenient and intelligent with high-quality products at competitive price, always putting consumers first. Today, more than ever, TCL wants to push the limits of what is possible with technology, and play a key role in customers’ lives by inspiring them and helping them enjoy new lifestyle experiences at home.

Over the years, TCL’s core competitiveness has grown and it has achieved solid results in a challenging market. Global revenue from TCL TV Business increased by 24,3% year-on-year to HK $49.27 Billion (USD $6,3 Billion), and TCL also ranked No.2 in the LCD TV market share globally in 2021. Relying on its first-mover advantage in the Mini LED field, TCL achieved significant growth in the sales volume of mid-to-high-end smart screen: the sales volume of QLED TV and Mini LED TV increased by 53.8% and 50.5% year-on-year, respectively.

TCL has been a pioneer in the Mini LED industry since 2018, and will keep moving forward with significant technology improvements on its brand-new TCL Mini LED models, to offer a better viewing experience to users around the world. Apart from being a beloved TV brand, TCL has also successfully reinforced its multi-category range to create full connected home using the best of technology for consumers. In 2022, TCL will accelerate its domestic appliances strategy in Europe and provide a growing line-up of home lifestyle products to meet the consumers’ new expectations for healthy living and an easier life at home.