TCL Diwali Grand Content Offer: Binge Watch Unlimited Content on TCL Channel

With the annual festive celebrations around the corner, TCL, the global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has partnered with top OTT platforms in India to bring up to 50% discounts on content packages on its own UI TCL Channel. As part of the company’s strategy, TCL has always focused on deepening the partnership with local OTT platforms to bring more benefits to its consumers.

Taking a cue from this continuous commitment, TCL has come up with this one of a kind offers 50% discount on annual packs of Eros Now, 25% discount on all packs of ZEE 5, 40% discount on a seasonal and annual pack of Docubay, 25% discount on all packs of Epic On, 3-month free trial of Hungama Play and 10% discount on an annual pack of sony liv. The offer period is already live, which ends on November 30, 2020, and customers can find and avail these offers on TCL Channel on their TCL Android TVs.

For this Diwali, TCL ensures amazing products for the consumers along with bundle of content partnership deals, if a customer purchases any TCL TV and avail any of these content offers, he or she also gets a chance to win up to 100% cashback by participating in the brand’s #YouBuyWePay contest, more details can be found on the brand’s social media handles- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Vijay Mikkilineni, Senior Marketing Manager, TCL India, said, “The festive season is not only about selling products but also about exhibiting our gratitude towards our customers. We not only believe in providing the best technology but we do understand that how important content platforms are, hence, this offer is a token of gift for our customers for this festive season. We want to make sure that our customers enjoy every moment when they turn on our Android TV.”