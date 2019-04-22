TCL Electronics brings back ‘TCL TV Days’ on Amazon India

Underlining its commitment to make the latest entertainment technology at the most affordable prices to Indian consumers,TCL Electronics, a global top-two television brand and a leading consumer electronics company, has announced the launch of the latest edition of its popular sales campaign, ‘TCL TV Days’. Launched in associated with Amazon India, the exclusive sales campaign, which will run from April 18 to April 20, 2019, will see cutting-edge home entertainment solutions from TCL Electronics available for purchase with stunning deals and exchange offers. TCL will also offer mindboggling discounts of up to 60% on TCL’s range of premium 4K TVs

The three-day campaign will allow customers to buy innovative TCL TVs across categories such as smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TVs on EMI cost starting at INR 1,998 per month with no cost EMI. Purchases made during ‘TCL TV Days’ on Amazon India will also include several value-added benefits like hassle-free delivery, exciting cashbacks, no cost EMIs, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

Amongst the premium TVs listed for sale under the ‘TCL TV Days’ is the TCL 40S62FS, a 40-inch Smart LED TV that comes equipped with cutting-edge hardware and home entertainment technology. The TV will be available for sale for INR 17,990 during the three-day campaign, as opposed to INR 28,990 on any other day. Customers also have the option of choosing between 3-month and 6-month No Cost EMI plans, with EMIs starting as low as INR 2,998.

Similarly, the TCL 65X4US – a 4K, QLED Smart TV which comes equipped with proprietary QLED technology – will be available for purchase at just INR 109,990, instead of INR 229,990. Customers can choose between 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month No Cost EMI plans while purchasing the 65X4US and take home the immersive entertainment experience that it enables on monthly instalments as low as INR 9,165.

Commenting on the new offerings, TCL India Country Manager, Mr. Mike Chen, said, “Since our inception, we have strived to manufacture high-quality TVs that offer next-level home entertainment experience to customers across India. Being one of the leading consumer electronics companies in India, TCL is commitment to offering best-in-class home entertainment experiences to our Indian customers at extremely cost-effective prices. Our latest sales campaign is a reflection of that commitment. India is a key strategic market for us, and we will continue to launch more such offerings to delight our customer base across the country.”

Aiming to deliver superlative quality at the most affordable rates, TCL’s range of innovative home entertainment offerings come equipped with Harmon Kardon speakers, MEMC, a Google-certified Android system, and microdimming technology. Adding greater ease and premium to the home entertainment experience of TCL customers are other advanced features like built-in Chromecast, voice search, and Netflix.

TCL’s partnership with Amazon will also ensure last-mile availability across multiple geographies, enabling customers around the country to purchase its wide range of products.

So, what are you waiting for? Click on the link https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/B2CA12F7-82FA-4C91-8F6A-5BB82538C41B to purchase the best-in-class TCL offerings at the most affordable price – and enjoy a superlative home entertainment experience!