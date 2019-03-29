TCL Electronics delights consumers across India with the launch of ‘TCL TV Days’ on Amazon India!

In a development which will delight India’s tech-savvy consumer base, TCL Electronics, a global top-two television brand and a leading consumer electronics company, has today launched ‘TCL TV Days’, its exclusive sales campaign in association with Amazon India. During the latest sale campaign, which is expected to run till March 31, 2019, TCL will make its state-of-the-art TVs available at extremely cost-effective prices, with discounts of up to 50%.

During ‘TCL TV Days’, customers can purchase innovative TCL TVs – including products in the smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TV categories – on monthly EMIs as low as INR 1,998 to enjoy a truly stunning and immersive home entertainment experience. TCL will also provide several value-added benefits such as lucrative cashbacks, no cost EMIs, hassle-free delivery, no charge installation, and free wall mounts to customers purchasing its products during the offer period. The campaign builds on the impressive reception that TCL products have garnered since the brand’s launch in India and underlines its position as one of the leading consumer electronics companies in the country.

Speaking on the latest offer, TCL India Country Manager Mr. Mike Chen, said, “India is an important strategic market for TCL Electronics and our latest marketing initiative, launched in association with Amazon India, underlines our commitment to it. Through this initiative, we are making it possible for the country’s increasingly tech-savvy consumer base to experience the level of differentiation that our innovative offerings can deliver. We want to heighten the home entertainment experience of customers across India by making cutting-edge technology available to them at the most affordable prices.”

Delivering unparalleled home entertainment experience at unmatched pricing

Designed to deliver the most immersive audio-visual experience to its customers, TCL’s range of innovative home entertainment offerings come integrated with several state-of-the-art capabilities such as a Google-certified Android system, Harman Kardon speakers, and MEMC. They also come equipped with innovative microdimming technology to provide a more dynamic and diverse colour gamut for more vibrant contrast. Moreover, with advanced features such as voice search, Netflix, and Chromecast built-in, TCL TVs ensure that users have seamless access to an engaging, non-stop, and best-in-class home entertainment experience.

The latest sale offer underlines TCL’s commitment to make cutting-edge technology available to its customers across India at the most affordable price points. Its partnership with Amazon India will ensure the last-mile availability across multiple geographies, enabling customers around the country to purchase its wide range of products. TCL has also ramped up its end-consumer outreach by partnering with the IPL team, Delhi Capitals, as a team sponsor.

With so much and more on offer, what are you waiting for? Visit https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/B2CA12F7-82FA-4C91-8F6A-5BB82538C41B?channel=PR today and take home a best-in-class home entertainment experience from TCL Electronics, right away!