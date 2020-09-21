TCL Electronics Partners with DocuBay Partners to offer Premium Library of Documentaries

Mumbai, 21st September 2020: Global Top-2 TV Corporation, TCL, announced its partnership with IN10 Media Network’s DocuBay, a premium global membership streaming service exclusively for documentary features, today announces multi-territory distribution deal. This collaboration enables DocuBay to be present on all TCL Smart TVs across regions – India, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. DocuBay app will be preloaded on the TCL Smart TV units and will be available on the home screen.

The association enables TCL Smart TVs users seamless streaming of high-quality documentary features at their comfort, with a new film released on the platform every day. DocuBay’s wide selection of international documentaries, sourced from more than 100 countries, spans a variety of genes organized in ‘Bays’, like TravelBay, PoliticsBay, ScienceBay, TechBay, AdventureBay, CultureBay, BiographyBay and more. Select titles available in 4K. The rich library encompasses documentaries featuring diverse human experiences, perspectives and narratives to appeal to a wide variety of audience. Additionally, DocuBay features, DocuBytes, which previews short clips of selected features; DailyBay, showcasing the release of the day; DocBuster, highlighting a select title every month; and TrendingBay, featuring relevant films from trending topics.

With this partnership, DocuBaycontinues to steadfast in its global proposition through a clear and focused content positioning, and achieving deeper consumer penetration across territories.

Commenting on the partnership, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “We are glad to partner with DocuBay and amidst these stressful times we want to continuously assure our viewers with something new and meaningful. These are unprecedented times faced by India and everyone across the globe. At TCL, we are driven to ensure that our customers are always entertained with something new and innovative.”

Commenting on the partnership, D Girish, Vice President – Strategy, DocuBay, said, “Launching DocuBay on TCL Smart TVs allows us to reach a new set of viewers to discover and explore DocuBay. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our commitment to be present where the audience is and advance our OneTribe memberships across the globe.”