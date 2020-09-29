TCL expands operations in Tamil Nadu; launches a new store in Trichy

Delhi, September 29, 2020: Ramping up its presence across India, TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has opened its new store in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. It was inaugurated by Shri. B. Balasubramanian, General Manager, BHEL, Trichy, in the auspicious presence of other guests of honours, including Mike Chen (Country Manager, TCL), and Arasoorselvan.S, (India Sales Head, TCL).

Now customers can access, book and buy from TCL’s vast array of QLED TVs at the new store, including the 50-inch C715, starting at INR 45,990. The store will also have TCL’s other latest products

such as air conditioners and washing machines in the following festive months packed with appealing deals and offers. So, what are you waiting for? You can start with, grabbing one of the newest QLED TV models and make the festive season much more entertaining.

Some of the amazing features that TCL QLED models offer include quantum dot technology, 4K UHD, and HDR 10+ for an enhanced viewing experience. The hands-free voice control with far-field voice recognition technology is another lucrative feature that ensures smooth TV control by giving voice commands directly to the TV instead of the remote. Then there is Dolby Atmos Audio coupled with DTSsmart audio processing that delivers premium audio output, redefining home entertainment like never before.

Mike Chen, Managing Director, TCL India, said, “We are happy to expand our operations in Trichy with the launch of our new store. It will give customers a wide range of TCL’s QLED TVs to pick at exciting price points and experience the superior quality of entertainment solutions through its cutting-edge technologies and features. Not only will this launch help us drive engagement and boost sales, but also give us another avenue to reach out to customers and provide them with best in class TVs without burning a hole in their pocket.”