TCL Inaugurates New Brand store, Tamil Nadu

Chennai, August 26, 2020: TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has inaugurated its third TCL Brand store in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. The store was inaugurated by Arasoor Selvan – Sales Head, TCL India on August 15, 2020.

On this 73rd Independence Day of India, the brand TCL has achieved one more milestone by opening a new store and coming one step closer to its customers in the region. TCL stands strong to its commitment of providing cutting edge technology, keeping the price affordable for its customers.

The overall brand store is of 800 Sq. Ft and has all the products starting from Smart TVs to Smart ACs. Currently, the brand is offering Cashback offers & Gifts until August 31, 2020. Commenting on the event, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “We are glad that with this store now we can make sure to reach out to more number of customers. With this inauguration, we can assure you that we will meet the demands of the festive season too.”

The brand is also gearing up for the festive season and will soon talk about other special promotions