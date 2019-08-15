TCL inks content partnership with ZEE5

ZEE5, India’s fastest growing OTT platform has tied up with the global top-2 TV Corporation, TCL (Telephone Communication Limited) Electronics. This collaboration enables ZEE5 to be present on all TCL Smart TVs and gives access to consumers to discover 100,000+ hours of content in 12 languages. ZEE5 app will be preloaded on the latest TCL Smart TV units and will be available on the launch bar, giving quick and easy access to an amazing digital entertainment experience. ZEE5 will be available in a simple and smart ecosystem on TCL smart screens at viewer’s fingertip; TCL users will also enjoy 50% off on subscriptions for a limited period.

The partnership marks the coming together of TCL’s 38-years long legacy of providing users with the most intuitive and smart home entertainment solutions and ZEE5’s vision providing every Indian with digital entertainment solutions in their own language. While ZEE5 offers TV shows, movies, original web series, international, acclaimed plays and much more, TCL has a reputation of introducing Google-Certified Smart TVs that transform the viewing experience for the customers with amazing picture quality, powerful processor and other features like True Colour, Micro-Dimming, and Dynamic Picture Enhancement.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, “The growth of smart TV in India is on an all-time high. Increasing technological developments in television screens have enabled the viewers to enjoy extensive choice of content anytime-anywhere. With ZEE5 partnering with global giant like TCL, it augments well for both the parties to be a part of this massive growth trajectory. We believe that entertainment should be made available to all at one click to ensure seamless experience and we are rapidly scaling up the distribution strategy to make ZEE5 omnipresent.”

Mr. Mike Chen, TCL India Managing Director said, “TCL is the second largest TV manufacturer by market share all over the world. Entertainment being our topmost priority, we look forward to delivering more unique experiences in the living rooms of our consumers. ZEE5 brings innovative content in the digital world and we are extremely proud to collaborate with India’s fastest growing platform. We hope that partnership with ZEE5 strengthens our influence.”

TCL has been on a rapid expansion spree of growing its digital content library, associating with several industry leaders like JioCinema, Eros Now, and now ZEE5. In the recent past, ZEE5 has also forged several alliances with a view to bring its subscribers the best across the spectrum of digital experiences. With the recent association with CloudWalker, VEWD, Xiaomi MiTV, Samsung, LG Smart TV and now with TCL, the platform is taking a step forward to strengthen its subscriber reach.