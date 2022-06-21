TCL intends to revolutionize: Plans to unveil a superior next-generation Mini LED TV

Delhi, June 21st, 2022: Already making huge strides in the global TV industry with state-of-the-art innovations and high-octane technology integration, TCL, the global number-1 android smart TV brand 2021 , has laid the groundwork to launch a brand-new model integrated with 4K HDR Google TV. This latest model fits perfectly with TCL’s plan to expand the next-generation Mini LED 4K TV lineup with cutting-edge technology that results in an unmatched entertainment experience.

The new Mini LED 4K HDR model is said to have a slim, sleek, and sophisticated design along with top-notch features. This includes Wide Color Gamut (for lifelike colors), MEMC (for smoother visuals), ALLM (perfect for gamers), Dolby Vision & Atmos, Google TV, Google Duo, and so much more.

So, if you are looking for a TV that offers a highly immersive, interactive, and superior-quality experience, then look no further. TCL is optimistic that the new Mini LED 4K HDR model will completely revamp end-user’s lifestyles, making it more convenient, comfortable, and spirited. The best part is it will all be well within your budget.

