TCL is back with a mega-sales event on Amazon: Buy 4K QLED, 4KUHD, 4K Android models, and more at pocket-friendly prices

New Delhi, June 25, 2021: Once again, TCL is hosting a 4-day mega TV sales event on Amazon starting from June 25th to June 28th. The brand will be offering products that can diminish the effects of scorching temperature and heighten the entertainment and overall TV viewing experience. As part of this humongous sale, the brand will be offering several premium 4K QLED, 4K UHD, 4K Android, FHD AI Android and Android Smart TVs at exciting prices. The sales event includes premium TCL TV models C815, C715, P725, P715, P615, P30FS, P30S, S6500FS, S6500S, S65A and P8 models at a starting price of just INR 14,999.

On this occasion, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We are delighted to announce that TCL is bringing its range of premium and smart TV products at exciting discounts. We always aim to ensure that our products are within the budget of an average Indian consumer. However, this mega-event will be one step ahead in terms of affordability. Our smart TV products are an amalgam of cutting-edge features such as Micro Dimming, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Atmos/Vision, and Hands-free voice control and are equipped to offer a high-quality experience to the consumers. Through this event, we hope to expand our growth while also providing consumers with an opportunity to avail pocket-friendly seamless TV-viewing experiences.”

Here is a brief description of the TV-models offered under this event: –

C815 4K QLED TV

C815 comes with numerous high-end features including Quantum Dot Technology, top-notch video formats like HDR 10+ and dramatic Dolby Vision to offer life-like viewing to the consumers. It is also equipped with MEMC feature, which makes even the blurriest action-packed visuals appear crisper, sharper and smoother. The TV sports Dolby Atmos and an integrated ONKYO Soundbar to ensure good-quality listening experience to users. It also has a built-in subwoofer, which simply exhilarates the entire TV-viewing experience. The model also comes with new-age hands-free voice control, which enables users to play games and watch content without physically accessing remote control. A simple voice command would suffice to enable users to stream non-stop content. Available in 55-inch, the TV comes at a discounted price of INR 77,999.

C715 4K QLED TV

C715 is an ultramodern QLED Android TV which comes with hands free AI. Just like the C815 model, the device doesn’t require the conventional handling of the remote to control the TV operations. The TV comes with a pool of high-quality features including Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine which enhances the output of optimized display. It also supports Dolby Atmos and comes with integrated DTS Smart Audio Processing to offer a vibrant theatre-like experience at home. It also has an integrated TCL exclusive feature, MagiConnect which allows users to operate the device by using smartphones. Available in three variants 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs will be available at a discounted price of INR 52,999, INR 58,999 and INR 91,899, respectively.

P725 4K HDR TV

P725 is India’s first Android 11-based smart TV which comes with an external camera which enables users to do video calling, take online classes and attend official conferences at the comfort of their home. The device is equipped with AiPQ Engine which is responsible for optimizing and enhancing the content in real time and adjusting the audio-video quality accordingly. Additional features include MEMC and Dolby Vision HDR for high-quality cinematic entertainment along with next-generation Dolby Atmos to provide clear and highly immersive audio experience. The device also comes with an upgraded hands-free voice control 2.0 for faster voice recognition and augmented control. During the June sales event, the TV will be available in 65-inch at a discounted price of just INR 89,990.

P715 4K UHD AI TV

P715 model comes with 4 microphone receivers to ensure uncommon hands-free voice control. It enables users to give seamless voice commands while doing household chores or exercise routines. Moreover, users can change channels, watch movies, or blast peppy music without touching the remote. The device’s immersive video quality is due to multiple features like 4K HDR, Dynamic Color Enhancement, Atmospheric Micro Dimming, and 4K upscaling. In terms of audio quality, the model supports Dolby audio for sharper, clearer and smooth output. Additionally, it also comes with Smart Home Connectivity, where AI-IN facilitates other smart home devices to sync with the TV so that users can control them via a single medium. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 32,990, INR 42,990, INR 45,990 and INR 68,499, respectively.

P615 4K Android TV

P615 comes with multiple features like 4K HDR, Dynamic Color Enhancement, Atmospheric Micro Dimming, and 4K upscaling to enhance the overall TV viewing into an at-home theatre-like experience. On top of that, it supports Dolby Audio, which offers a premium quality sound that makes the vibrant entertainment session more appealing. The device is one of the most affordable TVs by TCL. It comes with the latest operating system and AI-IN feature to ensure users can have uninterrupted control over other smart home gadgets together in one place. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 30,999, INR 37,999, INR 41,999 and INR 56,999, respectively.

P30FS FHD Android TV

The elegant and slim P30FS FHD model supports HDR, IPQ Engine, micro dimming and FHD features to ensure that the users can get phenomenal image and video quality along with enhanced image details for a fantastic TV viewing experience. In terms of audio quality, the device comes with a Stereo Surrounding Sound Box Speaker. It also supports Dolby Audio so that the users can enjoy a clearer, sharper and premium audio quality. Furthermore, the model comes with a unique Sports Mode for the cricket-loving country, which provides top-notch audio and video experience, especially while watching live-action sports and movies. Available in 43-inch, the TV comes at a discounted price of INR 26,999.

S6500FS FHD/HD AI Android TV

Sporting a minimalistic but elegant design, the S6500FS model supports HDR, IPQ Engine, micro dimming and FHD features to ensure clearer visual quality, enhanced image details for an immersive TV viewing experience. The device also comes with a Stereo Surrounding Sound Box Speaker and supports Dolby Audio for optimum audio quality. Furthermore, the model comes with a unique Sports Mode, which delivers an intense lifelike experience, especially while watching live-action sports and movies. It also comes with a Smart Volume feature (same as P30FS) that reduces sudden sound fluctuations for a smoother and comfortable TV viewing experience. Available in 40-inch and 43-inch, these TVs are priced at INR 20,999 and INR 27,499, respectively.

S6500S HD AI Smart TV

S6500S comes with HDR format and features Micro Dimming for a more precise, vivid and lifelike viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Audio for premium sound quality which enhances the overall binge-watching experience. Additionally, it includes Chromecast Built-in, Google Assistant and offers unlimited content via TCL channel and other OTT platforms. Available in 32-inch, the TV comes at a discounted price of INR 14,499.

S65A HD AI Smart TV

Super affordable, S65A supports HDR video format backed by an amalgam of new-age features such as Micro Dimming, IPQ Engine and Dolby Audio for an extraordinary audio-visual experience. The aforementioned features offer vibrant, intense and enhanced visuals and premium audio quality, making the overall experience merrier. It also comes with DTS Decoding Technology accountable for providing crisper voice quality. It also offers an intelligent volume feature for reducing noise fluctuations while switching channels. Available in 32-inch, the TV is priced at a whopping INR 15,999.

P8 4K UHD AI Android TV

P8 model is a certified Android TV (9.0) with 4K UHD and HDR content formats and comes equipped with micro dimming to offer superior display, more excellent picture contrast and enhanced visual details. In addition, the high-end video quality amplifies the vivid and vibrant colours into a more appealing experience. In terms of audio assistance, the device is integrated with Dolby Audio and allows users to stream their unlimited TV shows and movies via the TCL channel and other OTT platforms. It also comes with a built-in Google assistant facilitated by Artificial Intelligence which can sync all other smart home devices to control them through one medium. Available in 55-inch, the TV is priced at INR 34,999.

About TCL