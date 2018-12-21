TCL, a top-three global television brand and leading consumer electronics company, today kicked off the construction of its first-ever smart integrated manufacturing industrial park in an overseas market in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. The move signifies India’s strategic position in TCL’s global development and the brand’s commitment to the Indian market.

Situated in Tirupati, the primary facility of the industrial park is the panel module factory, which is the first overseas production unit of TCL’s panel subsidiary Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT). The CSOT panel module factory will produce screens for TVs and mobile phones, with a designed production capacity of eight million 22-inch to 55-inch, large-sized TV screens and 30 million 3.5-inch to 8-inch, small-sized mobile screens per year.

The investment in the panel module factory in India marks the first step in CSOT’s overseas deployment. Upon completion, the project will help realize CSOT’s capabilities in smart manufacturing and product delivery on a global scale, providing services for customers and partners worldwide.

In order to support the CSOT panel module factory, the TCL industrial park will also include a smart TV manufacturing facility to efficiently integrate the panel module and TV set production. The smart TV manufacturing facility is designed to manufacture six million 32-inch to 65-inch TV sets per year. It will not only serve the TCL brand, but also provide ODM services to other brands rooted in the Indian market.

The TCL industrial park is scheduled to commence starting from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The inauguration of TCL’s industrial park underlines the company’s strong commitment to supporting the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative. The unit will generate substantial employment opportunities for the region’s workforce.

Senior executives from TCL Corporation, including Tomson Li, Chairman and CEO of TCL Corporation; Kim Woo Shik, SVP of TCL Corporation and CEO of CSOT; Kevin Wang, SVP of TCL Corporation and CEO of TCL Electronics and officials from Indian central and state government, including Sri. Nara Chandrababu Naidu Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh; Sri. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu，Hon’ble Minister for Transport BC Welfare, Empowerment Handlooms and Textiles; Sri. N. Amarnatha Reddy，Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Food Processing, Agri Business and Commerce and Public Enterprises; and Sri. Nara Lokesh, Hon’ble Minister for PR, RD, ITE&C attended the industrial park’s ground breaking ceremony held in in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India on December 20, 2018

“India is a strategic market for TCL. Our investment in the semi-conductor business here is a significant milestone in our globalization plans,” said Tomson Li, Chairman and CEO of TCL Corporation. “The project will strengthen our supply chain integration capabilities in India and in turn will benefit our local consumers, providing them with superior quality products at greater value,” he added.

“TCL’s smart integrated manufacturing project in Tirupati is of great significance to the industrial and economic development of Andhra Pradesh,” said Sri. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, India. “We welcome outstanding Chinese companies such as TCL to participate in the development of Andhra Pradesh and we will work to create a favorable business environment here for them. We look forward to our people enjoying the brand’s industry-leading products,” he added.

A leading player in the global TV and consumer electronics segments, TCL has successfully replicated its international success within the Indian market. The brand’s national sales volume has grown by 120% year-on-year, while its range of products in the big screen and 4K segments have received an extremely encouraging reception from Indian consumers. Since its India launch, TCL has become one of the undisputed leaders in the home entertainment space, disrupting the market with its advanced tech-led products and unmatched affordability.

TCL has also created a robust pan-India channel and support network. TCL products are now available in 3,000 outlets via more than 30 channel partners, including large offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, as well as major regional distributors. Its online association with Amazon.in enables it to leverage the online retailer’s strong distribution network to seamlessly cater to the requirements of the digital-savvy Indian customers. In April 2018, TCL launched its online-centric smart brand iFFALCON in partnership with Flipkart.

With a network of over 1,200 service engineers and over 250 service centers spread across the length and breadth of India, TCL also provides unmatched after-sales support to further improve the end-to-end experience of its customers.